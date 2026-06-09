Former Deputy AG commends extradition of Sedinam Tamakloe-Attionu from US

Former Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, has welcomed the extradition of former Chief Executive Officer of the now-defunct Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedinam Tamakloe-Attionu, describing it as a significant milestone in Ghana's pursuit of justice.

Reacting to reports that Sedinam Tamakloe has been extradited to Ghana to face sentencing following her conviction in the MASLOC fraud case, Mr. Tuah-Yeboah praised both United States authorities and officials at the Office of the Attorney General for their role in securing her return.

"Let me first and foremost extend congratulations to the U.S. authorities for responding to our request and taking the necessary steps to bring Sedinam Tamakloe-Attionu down to Ghana," he said in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Tuesday, June 9.

He continued,"It is also important that I commend the hardworking attorneys at the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, especially those at the DPP's office, who were given all the support to prosecute this matter dispassionately and take the necessary steps to ensure the right outcome."

According to the former Deputy Attorney General, he was confident the extradition process would be completed after the change of government in January.

"When we left office in January, I was convinced that the process we initiated with the U.S. authorities would continue. They have indeed followed through and brought her back to Ghana. It is quite significant," he added.

Former MASLOC CEO Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu was convicted in absentia in 2024 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for causing financial loss to the state and stealing in connection with the disbursement of MASLOC funds.

The court found that her actions between 2013 and 2016 resulted in a loss of nearly GH¢90 million.

Following her conviction, Ghana requested her extradition from the United States in 2025. A U.S. District Court in Nevada subsequently certified the extradition, clearing the way for her return to Ghana to serve her sentence.

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