Former GIHOC boss Maxwell Kofi Jumah released after meeting GH¢30m bail conditions

The former Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, has been released by the Economic and Organised Crime Office after satisfying revised bail conditions set in connection with ongoing investigations into alleged financial irregularities.

Mr Jumah was arrested on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, as part of EOCO’s investigations into alleged breaches of public financial management regulations during his tenure at GIHOC.

His arrest reportedly followed a raid on his residence in Kumasi, after which he was said to have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

According to his lawyer, the initial bail conditions imposed by EOCO were challenged in court, resulting in a reduction from GH¢55 million to GH¢30 million.

“The next day, when EOCO imposed those conditions on him, we went to court, and the court reviewed the bail application. The GH¢55 million bail condition was reduced to GH¢30 million. He obtained sureties and fulfilled the bail conditions. He left the hospital and went home,” his counsel stated.

The lawyer further disclosed that Mr Jumah has been directed to report to EOCO once every month as part of the conditions attached to his release.

“As we speak, he’s home. As part of the bail conditions, he was to report once a month. We’re available to cooperate with investigations; any information they want, we will give it to them,” he added.

Speaking to Citi FM on Monday, May 18, counsel for the former GIHOC Managing Director, Nanabanyin Ackon, said his client remains ready to cooperate fully with investigators.

EOCO has yet to publicly disclose the detailed allegations against Mr Jumah or provide further updates regarding the ongoing investigations.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.