Former MMDCEs petition President Akufo-Addo over salary arrears

A group calling itself ‘Coalition of Immediate Past MMDCEs’ has petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over what they say is ‘delay in the payment of salary differentials.’

A statement issued by the group said the immediate past Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) have been denied payment of their salary differentials which accumulated for the four-year period they served the government.

The statement signed by Mr Leo-Nelson Adzidogah, leader of the group and a former MCE for Akatsi South, said they remained worried about the issue after fulfilling all the requirements extended to them.

“Your Excellency, with the greatest respect, we the immediate past MMDCEs deem it expedient to draw your high attention to the delay in the payment of our salary differentials which accumulated over the four years 2017 to 2021 that we conscientiously served your government.”

“Mr. President, since we wrote a letter of request for payment of the salary differentials, we have been told to prove whether we deserve the claim we are making.”

“We find it extremely unpleasant to draw the attention of your officials to the payment your government made to the NDC MMDCEs who left office in 2017,” the statement read.

They further argued that the NPP government paid other former MMDCEs under the NDC regime promptly, which showed the mark of a responsible government “but when it is now the turn of your appointees, the immediate past MMDCEs, your officials in charge of MMDCEs are exhibiting irritating reluctance to pay us.”

The statement also explained that the hesitant manner introduced to pay the MMDCEs was severely putting their firm resolve to contribute their quota to win the 2024 elections in reverse gear.

“Your Excellency, we are now experiencing severe hardship with our families. It is difficult to survive as we have nothing to live on. The inability to accord a modicum of respect to the former MMDCEs of this government is very much irritating, worrying, and disappointing.”

They are therefore, humbly appealing to the President for his timely intervention, saying “We do not want the issue to get out of hand with the delay.”

