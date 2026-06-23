Forms Capital Limited partners with Hack54 to advance digital finance innovation and youth empowerment

Forms Capital Limited, a fast-evolving player in Ghana’s financial services sector, has announced a strategic partnership with Hack54, the 48-hour UX-centred hackathon series focused on transforming ideas into functional minimum viable products (MVPs).

The partnership reflects Forms Capital’s growing commitment to accelerating digital finance transformation, expanding financial inclusion, and empowering the next generation of innovators across Ghana and Africa.

As Forms Capital transitions from a Finance House into a regulated deposit-taking microfinance bank, the institution is strategically repositioning itself to leverage technology as a catalyst for accessible, efficient, and inclusive financial services.

Its collaboration with Hack54 reinforces this vision by supporting innovation at the intersection of finance, technology, and human-centred design.

The second edition of Hack54, scheduled for July 14 – 17, 2026, at the Google AI Community Centre, Accra, will focus on the Finance and Digital Assets track.

The event will bring together developers, designers, product thinkers, and entrepreneurs to build solutions that address real-world financial challenges, particularly those affecting underserved and emerging-market populations.

Speaking on the partnership, Ishmael Abbey, Head, Business Development of Forms Capital Limited, said:

“At Forms Capital, we believe the future of finance will be shaped by digital innovation that solves real problems for real people. Our transformation journey goes beyond banking; it is about building inclusive financial systems that reach more people, especially those who are underserved.

"Partnering with Hack54 gives us the opportunity to invest in bold ideas, support young innovators, and help shape solutions that can redefine financial access across Africa.”

The partnership forms part of Forms Capital’s broader agenda to champion digital-first financial solutions, improve customer experience through technology, and create meaningful economic opportunities for young people.

By investing in platforms such as Hack54, the company seeks to nurture innovation ecosystems that produce scalable solutions for savings, lending, payments, investments, and digital asset management.

Building on the success of the inaugural HealthHack 2025, which attracted over 60 participants and produced impactful healthcare solutions, Hack54’s 2026 edition aims to channel that same energy toward solving pressing challenges within Africa’s financial ecosystem.

Hack54 is organised by Socialite AF Ltd. and The DSGN Junkies, with support from ecosystem partners including Google and BetOnBlack.

According to Klenam Fiadzoe, representative of Hack54:

“Forms Capital’s involvement signals the growing importance of collaboration between financial institutions and innovation communities. Their vision for digital transformation and financial inclusion aligns perfectly with what Hack54 stands for, building solutions that create meaningful impact.”

Winning teams will gain opportunities to pitch their solutions on prominent innovation and investment platforms, including Tech in Ghana and The Vault, providing access to venture capital networks, angel investors, and strategic partners.

Applications for Hack54 are officially open from June 17 to June 26, 2026. Developers, designers, product managers, and finance enthusiasts are encouraged to apply and help shape the future of digital finance in Africa.

For more information, visit Hack54's official website or follow updates on social media.

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