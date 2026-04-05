Four injured in robbery attack on Elshadai Enterprise at Akatsi 

Four persons were injured when armed robbers attacked Elshadai Enterprise, a drinks distribution company, at Akatsi in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The incident occurred at the company’s main depot at Akatsi Tatorme on Friday, April 3, between 1830 and 1900 hours.

A police source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said about six masked men, armed with guns, stormed the premises, shot a worker in the leg, and made away with an unspecified amount of cash after breaking into the accounts section.

The source said three other persons, believed to be residents in the vicinity, sustained gunshot injuries from stray bullets as the assailants fired indiscriminately while fleeing the scene.

The victims are receiving treatment at St. Anthony Hospital in Dzodze, while the injured worker has been referred to the Ho Teaching Hospital for specialist care.

Eyewitnesses told the GNA that the suspects had earlier been seen in the area dressed in black attire with red bands on their arms, posing as sympathisers attending a funeral.

Mr and MrsAkatsi Francis Sokpoli, the company’s owners, were not harmed and are currently assisting the Police and the Municipal Security Council with investigations.

The Police have urged the public to volunteer credible information to support efforts to apprehend the suspects and have assured residents of intensified patrols in the area.

The attack is the latest in a series of armed robberies recorded in the municipality, following a similar incident at Dorima Enterprise, owned by a businesswoman, on January 10 this year.

Police say no arrests have been made in connection with either incident, and investigations are ongoing.

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