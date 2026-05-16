Four remanded over GH¢200K robbery attack in Wenchi

Four suspects have been remanded into police custody by the Wenchi District Court in connection with a robbery attack at Brohani near Nsawkaw in the Tain District of the Bono Region.

The accused persons, Yakubu Abuu, 25, Ibrahim Ahmed, 25, Abass Saliki, 31, and Ibrahim Abdallah, 36, were arraigned before the court presided over by His Worship Issah Abdul Wahab on May 11, 2026.

According to the Bono Regional Police Command, the suspects were arrested following an intelligence-led operation by the Nsawkaw District Police Command after a businessman was attacked and robbed of GH¢200,000.

The complainant, Michael Kelly Kemever, 42, a businessman based in Hani, reported the incident to the police on May 8, 2026, with visible injuries, including deep cuts on his waist and right shoulder.

Police investigations revealed that the incident occurred on May 7, 2026, at about 8:45 pm, when the complainant was travelling as a pillion rider on a motorcycle from Brohani to Hani with his apprentice.

Upon reaching a section of the road, a group of unidentified young men allegedly emerged from nearby bushes, wielding cutlasses and attacked them, making away with a travelling bag containing GH¢200,000 in cash.

The police said preliminary investigations led to the arrest of Yakubu Abuu on May 8, 2026, at about 4:30 pm.

During interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to the robbery and mentioned his accomplices, leading to their arrest at various hideouts in Brohani and Hani.

A search conducted in the room of Ibrahim Abdallah reportedly uncovered GH¢120,000 concealed in a black polythene bag, which has since been retained as evidence.

Investigators further disclosed that Abass Saliki, who was an apprentice to the complainant, allegedly provided information on the movement of the money and urged Yakubu Abuu to stage the ambush along the Wewa-Brohani road.

The suspects have been charged with robbery, assault, causing harm, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to cause harm, and conspiracy to commit assault.

The court subsequently remanded them into police custody and adjourned the case to June 9, 2026, for continuation of proceedings.

Meanwhile, police say efforts are ongoing to arrest two other suspects believed to have fled after the attack.

The statement was signed by the Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah.

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