Fourteen killed in Saudi Arabia helicopter crash

Fourteen people were killed when a helicopter crashed in Saudi Arabia, state media reported on Sunday.

The helicopter, belonging to state oil giant Aramco, crashed in the eastern coastal city of Ras Tanura at 06:00 local time (03:00 GMT), killing all those on board, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

All 14 victims were Saudi citizens, it reported, with investigations underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Aramco did not immediately comment.

The Saudi energy ministry shared its condolences with the victims' families.

Ras Tanura is home to a major Aramco oil refinery - one of the largest in the Middle East.

Reuters reported that the company resumed crude oil loading at the site on Friday after an almost four-month pause due to the war in the Middle East.

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