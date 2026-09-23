Free speech must come with responsibility on social media – Ivan Kyei Innocent

Political and health policy analyst and youth activist Ivan Kyei Innocent has called for greater responsibility in the use of social media, arguing that Ghana’s expanding digital space cannot be left completely unregulated.

Speaking on the AM Show on JoyNews with Emefa, he said freedom of expression remains an important pillar of democracy but should be exercised with responsibility.

“To begin with, I think free speech is an integral part of any democracy and the beauty of it is the exchange of ideas,” he said.

Mr Kyei Innocent noted that social media had grown beyond its traditional role and now played a significant part in public discourse.

“Because I have been arguing that if you look at the social media landscape, it has broadened and it has even outgrown the traditional media that we know of,” he said.

“We cannot leave this space too unregulated,” he added.

His comments come amid renewed debate over the responsibilities of social media users following the arrest and remand of senior nursing officer Salomey Awiti Bafoh in connection with the activities of UK-based TikTok user Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, popularly known as “Ghana Jollof.”

Ms Bafoh was arrested on September 17, 2026, and subsequently put before the Adentan Circuit Court on a charge of abetment of crime, to wit, publication of false news. She pleaded not guilty and was remanded into police custody to assist investigations, with a return date of September 30.

The Ghana Police Service has alleged that Ms Bafoh assisted in disseminating videos produced by Ms Kodua by recruiting other people to redistribute the content on social media.

At a CID press briefing on September 18, Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, said investigators had also identified financial transactions and other interactions between the two women as part of the ongoing investigation.

Mr Kyei Innocent said he initially regarded the case as one of several controversies circulating online but changed his view after the police briefing.

“Because initially what was thrown around was the fact that this whole thing was a mistaken identity and a lot of stuff were said about it.”

“But going into the press conference that was conducted by the CID, I think a lot of revelations were made which gives credence to the fact that the person is not just a nurse,” he said.

He described the revelations as “quite shocking”, while stressing that he was not seeking to dispute the account presented by the police.

“I am not in to dispute whatever the CID and the police have put forward,” he stated.

The police have said investigations are continuing to identify other people who may have participated in the redistribution of the content, as well as persons suspected of financially supporting the activities under investigation.

The case has consequently intensified discussions about the balance between freedom of expression and accountability for content published and circulated online.

Mr Kyei Innocent’s comments add to that debate, with his position that the growth and influence of social media require users to exercise greater responsibility while authorities consider how to address unlawful online conduct without undermining legitimate freedom of expression.

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