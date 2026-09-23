From Dakar to Accra: A strategic opportunity for West Africa and Africa

There are moments when geography, leadership and history converge to create opportunities larger than the individuals who occupy political office. West Africa may be approaching such a moment. With President Bassirou Diomaye Faye now chairing ECOWAS and President John Dramani Mahama expected to assume the African Union chairmanship in 2027, two West African leaders will simultaneously occupy influential positions in Africa's regional and continental architecture.

This coincidence should not be overstated. Neither office confers unlimited authority. Yet leadership matters, particularly at a time when both ECOWAS and the African Union face profound questions about relevance, legitimacy and effectiveness.

President Faye assumes the ECOWAS chairmanship during one of the most difficult periods in the organisation's history. The withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger has reshaped West Africa's political landscape. Meanwhile, terrorism, economic pressures, climate vulnerability and declining trust in institutions continue to test the region.

The challenge before ECOWAS is not merely institutional survival. It is redefining what regional integration means for ordinary West Africans. Citizens must experience integration through jobs, trade, infrastructure, mobility and opportunity, not simply through summit communiqués and diplomatic declarations.

Perhaps the most urgent task is rebuilding relationships across the West African family. Political disagreements are real, but geography cannot be negotiated away. The peoples of the Sahel and coastal West Africa remain linked through trade, culture, migration and shared security concerns. The restoration of trust and functional cooperation may prove more important than immediate institutional reunification.

President Faye is uniquely positioned to help facilitate that conversation. His success will depend less on defending ECOWAS as an institution than on demonstrating why regional cooperation remains indispensable in a rapidly changing world.

Then comes Accra. President Mahama's anticipated AU chairmanship coincides with the twenty-fifth anniversary of the African Union. The milestone provides an opportunity not merely for celebration but for reflection. Has the AU become sufficiently consequential in the lives of African citizens?

The Union has built impressive frameworks on peace, governance, trade and development. Yet implementation remains uneven. Violent conflict, debt pressures, unemployment and governance challenges continue to constrain continental aspirations. The real test is whether continental institutions can translate ambitious visions into tangible outcomes.

The overlap between Dakar and Accra presents a strategic opportunity. Too often, Africa's regional and continental institutions operate in parallel rather than in partnerships. The Faye-Mahama period could demonstrate how regional economic communities and the African Union can reinforce one another more effectively.

Three priorities deserve particular attention: peace and security, democratic renewal and economic integration. The Sahel crisis requires broader cooperation than existing institutional boundaries allow. Africa's democratic future requires both constitutional order and better governance outcomes. And the African Continental Free Trade Area will succeed only if regional integration becomes a lived economic reality.

Africa's future, however, cannot be negotiated exclusively among presidents. Young people, women, entrepreneurs, civil society organisations, universities and technology communities are already shaping the continent's trajectory. Regional institutions must find meaningful ways to bring these actors into decision-making and problem-solving.

This moment also unfolds amid profound geopolitical change and challenges. As global powers compete for influence across Africa, the continent must strengthen its capacity to define and pursue its own priorities. Strategic autonomy is not about rejecting partnerships. It is about ensuring that partnerships serve African interests.

Neither President Faye nor President Mahama can transform ECOWAS or the African Union alone. Yet leadership moments can alter trajectories. Their most important contribution may not be another declaration but helping Africa move from institutions of aspiration to institutions of consequence.

History has placed two West African leaders in consequential positions at a difficult and defining moment. The question is not whether they can solve every challenge before them. It is whether they can use this convergence of leadership to strengthen regional cooperation, deepen continental integration and help Africans shape or reshape their own future.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.