From kerosene seller to author: Daniel Asomani launches 2 books on leadership and Africa’s future

The entrepreneur and youth development advocate says leadership is a code anyone can crack, not a privilege reserved for the few.

He once sold kerosene, carried second-hand clothes, and processed cassava. School was a once-a-week affair. By his own admission, leadership felt like a language he could never speak.

Today, Daniel Asomani is a published author — twice over.

On June 13, 2026, Asomani officially launched two books, The Leadership Code and Beyond the Walls of Africa, at a ceremony that drew traditional leaders, clergy, and young entrepreneurs. The event was as much a personal testimony as it was a literary milestone.

“Leadership is not a genetic lottery or a title bestowed. It is a code,” Asomani told guests gathered for the occasion. “Your history is not your destiny. Your beginnings do not have to dictate your endings.”

The books, five years in the making, draw heavily from his work at VODEC Africa, an organisation through which he has engaged thousands of young African entrepreneurs. Asomani describes the writings not as products of quiet research, but as principles forged in lived experience and tested in the field.

The Leadership Code is built around four pillars: Self-Awareness, Character, Competence, and Purpose. Asomani argues that lasting impact requires all four working in tandem. “Competence without character is dangerous,” he writes. “Character without competence is incomplete.”

Beyond the Walls of Africa takes a broader, more pan-continental lens. Asomani identifies four walls holding Africa back — colonial borders drawn at the Berlin Conference of 1884, ongoing neocolonial exploitation, negative stereotypes imposed from outside, and what he calls the most dangerous wall of all: the limitations Africans have internalised within their own minds.

His remedy is equally fourfold: economic sovereignty, renewed pan-Africanism, pragmatic urgency, and above all, a reclaiming of Africa’s narrative. “A people deprived of their story are a people deprived of their agency,” he said during the launch.

The event was chaired by notable figures including Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh and Apostle Diedonne Nuakpe, both of whom Asomani credits as mentors whose investment in him shaped the trajectory of his life.

In a closing address that drew on the cadence of history’s great speeches, Asomani declared his vision plainly: “The code is cracked. The path is clear. The work begins now.”

Daniel Asomani is the founder of VODEC Africa and an advocate for youth entrepreneurship and leadership development across the continent.

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