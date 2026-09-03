From recognition to redistribution: Women’s leadership and the future of Africa’s economy

"The challenge is not to include women in existing economic systems. It is to transform systems that depend on their labour while denying them power, resources, and recognition."

Across Africa, millions of women quietly sustain economies, communities, and social networks that often go unnoticed. From market stalls and street-side enterprises to cooperatives and home-based businesses, these women form the backbone of the continent’s economic life. Yet, despite their scale and significance, their leadership, innovation, and influence are rarely reflected in mainstream narratives.

Women wake before dawn to prepare meals, care for children and elderly relatives, fetch water, tend farms, manage households, and run businesses. They trade in markets, process agricultural products, organize savings groups, sustain supply chains, and support entire communities through networks of solidarity and mutual aid. Yet much of this labour remains invisible in economic statistics, undervalued in public policy, and overlooked in mainstream narratives of development.

The prevailing story is that women in Africa's informal economy need greater recognition and inclusion. While recognition is important, it is not enough. The more urgent question is why economic systems continue to depend on women's labour while simultaneously marginalizing it. A feminist analysis challenges us to move beyond the language of inclusion and ask whether the structures themselves are designed in ways that perpetuate gender inequality.

The term "informal economy" is itself problematic. It suggests marginality and disorder when, in reality, many of the economic activities classified as informal are highly organized and governed by sophisticated social institutions. Across the continent, women have built systems of trade, finance, dispute resolution, and social protection that often function more effectively than formal institutions. The issue is not that these activities lack value; it is that prevailing economic frameworks fail to recognize and reward them.

At the heart of this exclusion lies the gendered division of labour. Women perform most of the unpaid care and domestic work across Africa. They care for children, support the elderly, prepare food, maintain households, and provide the social infrastructure that makes all other economic activity possible. Yet because this work is unpaid, it is largely absent from national accounts and economic policy debates. The formal economy relies upon this invisible labour every day while offering little recognition or compensation in return.

This reality exposes a deeper contradiction. Development discourse frequently celebrates women's entrepreneurship and resilience, but often without questioning why women are required to be so resilient in the first place. The expectation that women should simply gain greater access to existing economic structures overlooks the fact that many of these structures were built on assumptions that ignore care work and reinforce unequal distributions of power and resources.

Across Africa, women have never waited for permission to participate in economic life. They have organized, mobilized, and built institutions of their own.

In Senegal, women-led tontines have long provided financial services and social protection beyond the reach of formal banking systems. These collective savings mechanisms demonstrate how women have created alternative financial architectures rooted in trust and solidarity. Yet many women simultaneously shoulder extensive unpaid care responsibilities that limit their economic opportunities and remain unrecognized in policy frameworks.

In Nigeria, market associations have historically served not only as commercial networks but also as spaces of political organization. Women traders have mobilized collectively to negotiate with authorities, challenge unfair policies, and defend their livelihoods. Their influence extends beyond economics into governance, demonstrating that women in the so-called informal economy are also political actors shaping public life.

Ghana's market queens similarly illustrate the power of women's collective leadership. Far from being passive participants in markets, they regulate supply chains, mediate disputes, and influence economic outcomes at local and national levels. Their authority challenges conventional assumptions about where leadership resides and how power is exercised.

Across Kenya, women's savings groups and digital financial networks have transformed access to finance and economic opportunity. In South Africa, women traders continue to sustain urban economies despite regulatory obstacles and persistent inequalities. In Ethiopia and Morocco, women-led cooperatives have strengthened bargaining power, generated income, and created pathways to greater economic autonomy. These stories are not simply stories of entrepreneurship. They are stories of resistance, institution-building, and collective power.

A more balanced perspective also requires acknowledging that women do not experience exclusion in the same way. Gender intersects with class, ethnicity, geography, migration status, age, and disability to shape opportunities and vulnerabilities. A rural farmer in Ethiopia faces different constraints from an urban trader in Lagos. A migrant street vendor in Johannesburg confronts challenges distinct from those of a cooperative leader in Morocco. Policies that treat women as a homogenous category risk reproducing the very inequalities they seek to address.

Importantly, women's collective organizing has been central to many of Africa's most significant social and political transformations. Women's movements, traders' associations, cooperatives, savings groups, and grassroots organizations have challenged discriminatory laws, expanded access to services, and advanced gender justice across the continent. These movements remind us that women are not merely beneficiaries of development policies; they are architects of social change.

The challenge before policymakers, development institutions, and the private sector is therefore not simply to bring women into existing systems. It is to rethink the systems themselves. What would an economy look like if care work were recognized as productive labour? What would development policy look like if social reproduction were valued alongside market production? What would economic governance look like if women who sustain communities every day had greater influence over decisions affecting their lives?

Answering these questions requires moving beyond narrow debates about formalization and inclusion. It requires investing in childcare, healthcare, water systems, and public services that reduce the burden of unpaid care work. It demands stronger social protection systems that support all workers regardless of their employment status. It calls for greater support to women's organizations and movements that are already driving change from the ground up. And it requires confronting the structural inequalities that continue to concentrate power and resources in the hands of a few.

Africa's women are not waiting to be included. They are already leading, organizing, producing, and transforming societies. The real task is not to recognize them as participants in the economy. It is to build economic systems that finally recognize what women have known all along: that economies are sustained not only by markets and capital, but also by care, cooperation, and collective action. Until that happens, the continent's most important architects will remain visible everywhere except in the structures that claim to measure progress.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.