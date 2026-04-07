Galaxy, DPS and Lycee Français shine at part 2 of 2026 Ghana Interschool School Festival

2026 Ghana International School Festival

Part 2 of the 2026 edition of the Ghana Interschool School Festival was successfully held over the weekend, bringing together young talents from across the country in a vibrant celebration of sports and competition.

Hosted at the Borteyman Sports Complex and Lincoln Community School, the festival featured participation from about 16 schools and over 2,000 students.

Competitors showcased their skills across multiple disciplines including football, basketball, badminton, handball, and table tennis.

In the boys’ football competition, Galaxy International School emerged champions after an impressive run throughout the tournament.

Table tennis saw strong individual performances, with DPS International School claiming the boys’ singles title, while Roman Ridge School secured victory in the girls’ singles category.

Handball was dominated by Lycee Français International School, who clinched both the boys’ and girls’ titles, underlining their strength in the sport.

In basketball, DPS International Ghana stood out as the top performers, winning the boys’ competition with a commanding display.

Speaking after the event, Michael Nyarko Appiah, representing Unilever Ghana PLC, expressed his excitement about what he witnessed:

“The Ghana International Schools Festival is a great competition and as the biggest oral care brand in Ghana, we believe highly in also educating the young ones in oral hygiene, and Pepsodent being the brand, we decided to sponsor and partner with this competition.

"Moving forward, we’re going to keep sponsoring this to make it an even bigger and better competition in future.”

He emphasized the company’s commitment through their brand, Pepsodent, to not only support sports development but also promote proper oral hygiene habits among young students.

The Ghana International School Festival continues to provide a valuable platform for nurturing young talent while encouraging holistic development through sports.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.