Galaxy, DPS and Lycee Français shine at part 2 of 2026 Ghana Interschool School Festival

Audio By Carbonatix
Part 2 of the 2026 edition of the Ghana Interschool School Festival was successfully held over the weekend, bringing together young talents from across the country in a vibrant celebration of sports and competition.
Hosted at the Borteyman Sports Complex and Lincoln Community School, the festival featured participation from about 16 schools and over 2,000 students.
Competitors showcased their skills across multiple disciplines including football, basketball, badminton, handball, and table tennis.
In the boys’ football competition, Galaxy International School emerged champions after an impressive run throughout the tournament.
Table tennis saw strong individual performances, with DPS International School claiming the boys’ singles title, while Roman Ridge School secured victory in the girls’ singles category.
Handball was dominated by Lycee Français International School, who clinched both the boys’ and girls’ titles, underlining their strength in the sport.
In basketball, DPS International Ghana stood out as the top performers, winning the boys’ competition with a commanding display.
Speaking after the event, Michael Nyarko Appiah, representing Unilever Ghana PLC, expressed his excitement about what he witnessed:
“The Ghana International Schools Festival is a great competition and as the biggest oral care brand in Ghana, we believe highly in also educating the young ones in oral hygiene, and Pepsodent being the brand, we decided to sponsor and partner with this competition.
"Moving forward, we’re going to keep sponsoring this to make it an even bigger and better competition in future.”
He emphasized the company’s commitment through their brand, Pepsodent, to not only support sports development but also promote proper oral hygiene habits among young students.
The Ghana International School Festival continues to provide a valuable platform for nurturing young talent while encouraging holistic development through sports.
Latest Stories
-
Photos: Mahama receives full state welcome in Paris ahead of talks with French President Macron
6 minutes
-
Deputy Health Minister endorses Women in Medicine Fellowship
7 minutes
-
Duncan Amoah pushes for Consumer Protection Bill amid VIP fare hike
19 minutes
-
LMWG backs Damang lease award to E&P, demands transparency and results
24 minutes
-
Volta Chiefs condemns EOCO over alleged disregard for court ruling in Council of State member case
25 minutes
-
Matthew Perry’s stepmother says ‘Ketamine Queen’ should get maximum sentence
25 minutes
-
Northern Regional Police Command intensifies anti-drug operations, arrests 217 suspects
27 minutes
-
The architect of a healthier Ghana: Mahama’s vision and legacy in primary healthcare
28 minutes
-
Israel carries out large wave of air strikes across Lebanon
34 minutes
-
BBC upholds complaints over racial slur in Baftas broadcast
34 minutes
-
Kukurantumi set to host 2025/26 Women’s FA Cup Final as Hasaacas Ladies face Army Ladies
35 minutes
-
Where the law stops: Torture, power, and the failure of prevention in Ghana
35 minutes
-
Only 6% of imports insured locally despite mandatory policy – GSA raises concern
40 minutes
-
IndomieFest Accra 2026 delivers Ghana’s premier family festival at Easter
46 minutes
-
GIP Secures $20m boost from Norfund, Axis Pensions to deepen SME financing in Ghana
54 minutes