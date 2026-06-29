GCAA probes alleged mistreatment of KLM passengers after Amsterdam delay

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has launched an investigation into allegations that passengers travelling on a KLM flight from Amsterdam to Accra were mistreated after videos circulating on social media showed stranded travellers expressing dissatisfaction over their experience.

The affected passengers were booked on KLM Flight KL059, which was scheduled to arrive in Accra from Amsterdam on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

In a statement issued on Sunday, June 28, the GCAA said it had taken notice of the widely circulated videos and was treating the matter with the urgency it deserves.

“The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority has noted with concern videos circulating on social media showing stranded passengers expressing dissatisfaction over their alleged treatment by KLM in Amsterdam in connection with Flight KL059,” the Authority stated.

According to the aviation regulator, investigations have commenced into reports of an extended tarmac delay and claims that some passengers were subjected to poor treatment.

The Authority stressed that the probe forms part of its statutory responsibility to safeguard passenger welfare while ensuring compliance with aviation regulations.

“As Ghana’s aviation regulator, with safety, security and consumer protection as our top priorities, the GCAA has commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the reported tarmac delay and the alleged mistreatment of some passengers,” it said.

The GCAA indicated that it will engage KLM and other relevant stakeholders before determining any appropriate regulatory action.

“The Authority will engage all relevant stakeholders and communicate the outcome of the investigation, where appropriate, in accordance with established regulatory procedures,” the statement added.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the rights of passengers and maintaining high standards of safety, security and service delivery within Ghana’s aviation sector, while assuring the public that findings from the investigation will be communicated in due course.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.