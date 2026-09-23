Gender Ministry expresses condolences over death of child in Cantonments fire

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has expressed its condolences to the family of a young girl who died in a fire incident at Cantonments in Accra on Sunday, September 20.

In a statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the MoGCSP on Wednesday, September 23, the Ministry said it shared in the grief of the bereaved family and others affected by the incident.

It also used the incident to urge parents, guardians and caregivers to take practical steps to protect children from potential hazards at home and in other environments.

The Ministry advised households to keep matches, lighters and other sources of fire out of children's reach, while ensuring that electrical appliances and installations are safe.

It further cautioned against situations where young children may be left unattended.

“Households are also encouraged to observe basic fire safety measures, have emergency evacuation arrangements in place and, where age-appropriate, teach children what to do in the event of an emergency,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry said the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It urged that the investigation be completed and the cause of the fire established.

“This, the Ministry believes, will help provide clarity on the circumstances of the tragedy and inform measures to prevent similar incidents in the future,” it said.

The statement did not disclose further details about the circumstances leading to the fire or the identity of the deceased child.

The Ministry stressed that protecting children from harm requires the involvement of families, caregivers, communities and relevant institutions.

“Child protection remains a shared responsibility. Families, caregivers, communities and relevant institutions all have a role to play in identifying risks, promoting safe environments and taking timely action to protect children from harm,” the Ministry stated.

The MoGCSP also extended its sympathies to the bereaved family, wishing them strength and comfort as they come to terms with the loss.

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