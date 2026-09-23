GES transfers funds to SHSs for perishables and recurring items

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has transferred funds to Senior High Schools (SHSs) and Senior High Technical Schools (SHTSs) to cover perishable supplies provided between March 1 and September 4, 2026 and part payment of recurring items for SHS 1 students for the first semester of the 2025/2026 academic year.

According to a press statement issued on Wednesday, September 23, the GES Management said the funds had been paid into the respective accounts of the beneficiary schools.

The Regional Directors have been instructed to notify heads of SHSs and SHTSs about the transfers to enable the schools to account for the funds received.

The Service has also reminded heads of the schools to submit official receipts for the funds received to the Director-General through their respective Regional Accountants.

The directive covers both perishable supplies for the stated period and part payment of recurring items for first-year students for the first semester of the 2025/2026 academic year.

GES Management urged the Regional Directors and school heads to comply with the directive and expressed confidence in their continued cooperation.

"Heads of Senior High and Senior High Technical Schools are reminded to send official receipts of the funds received to the Director General through their Regional Accountants," the statement concluded.

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