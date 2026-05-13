GETFund briefs Asantehene on award of GH¢400m contract for KNUST Teaching Hospital equipment

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), led by its Administrator, Paul Adjei, paid a working visit to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, last Friday.
It was to officially brief him on the award of a GH¢400 million contract for the procurement of state-of-the-art medical equipment for the new teaching hospital at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.
The aim of the visit was to officially report to the Asantehene on the successful award of the contract and update him on efforts being undertaken by GETFund and the government toward the realisation of the landmark healthcare project.
The project forms part of President John Dramani Mahama's broader agenda to strengthen tertiary healthcare infrastructure and elevate Ghanaian universities into premier institutions of excellence.
During the engagement, Paul Adjei briefed the Asantehene on the post-contract processes and implementation roadmap for the project.
The new teaching hospital is expected to be equipped with modern medical technologies to support clinical training, medical research, and specialised healthcare services.
The Asantehene expressed his appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for his commitment to advancing healthcare and tertiary education infrastructure in Ghana.
He also commended the GETFund Administrator, Mr Paul Adjei, for his dedication and commitment to helping to actualise his vision for the establishment of the KNUST Teaching Hospital.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II acknowledged the efforts of GETFund in supporting the university and advancing healthcare infrastructure development in the Ashanti Region.
He noted that the establishment and equipping of the teaching hospital would significantly improve healthcare delivery for the people of the Ashanti Region while also contributing to the expansion and enhancement of healthcare services nationwide.
The Asantehene further emphasised the importance of investing in modern healthcare infrastructure and medical education to support national development and improve healthcare outcomes across the country.
Mr Paul Adjei reaffirmed GETFund’s commitment to supporting strategic national institutions through targeted investments in education and healthcare infrastructure.
He assured the Asantehene that the Fund remains committed to ensuring the successful implementation of the project in line with government’s vision and the development aspirations of KNUST.
The new KNUST Teaching Hospital, once fully operational, is expected to serve as a major hub for clinical training, medical research, and specialised healthcare delivery for Ghana and the West African sub-region.
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