GH¢308,000 in alleged theft case not stolen from DVLA — Authority clarifies

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has dismissed claims that it lost GH¢308,000 in an alleged theft case involving a former National Service person currently working with the institution on contract.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 7, the DVLA said the money at the centre of the case does not belong to the authority and was not stolen from any of its accounts.

The clarification follows media reports with the headline: “DVLA Service Personnel allegedly steals GH¢308K to purchase Hyundai Elantra saloon car, a Samsung 50-inch television set and pay sibling’s school fees.”

But according to the DVLA, the matter under investigation is a personal dispute involving the individual and another person, and not a case of theft from the institution.

“The alleged GH¢308,000 involved in the matter does not belong to the DVLA and was not stolen from the Authority or any of its accounts,” the statement said.

The Authority explained that although the individual in question is attached to the DVLA, the alleged offence is not connected to its operations, finances or official activities.

“It is therefore inaccurate and misleading to portray the incident in a manner that suggests the Authority was the victim of the alleged theft,” the statement added.

The DVLA further stressed that it has not suffered any financial loss in relation to the case and assured the public that its "financial systems remain secure and its operations continue uninterrupted."

It also urged media houses and the public to exercise restraint and accuracy in reporting on the matter to avoid creating the false impression that public funds belonging to the Authority had been misappropriated.

The Authority said it remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability and will cooperate fully with the police should the need arise.

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