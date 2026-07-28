GH¢5.8bn in taxes, GH¢8.8bn in local spending – Gold Fields makes economic case for lease renewal

Gold Fields Ghana has defended its application to renew the Tarkwa mining lease, arguing that the mine remains one of Ghana’s biggest economic contributors after paying GH¢5.8 billion in taxes, royalties, dividends and other statutory payments in 2025, while spending another GH¢8.8 billion on local procurement.

The statement comes amid growing public debate over the future of the Tarkwa mine following recent comments by the Apinto Divisional Council on the lease renewal process.

Gold Fields said those views do not reflect its long-standing relationship with traditional authorities and host communities or the investments it has made over the years.

The company said it has operated the Tarkwa mine for more than three decades as a partner to the Government of Ghana, traditional authorities, host communities, employees and suppliers.

It stressed that it has maintained “regular and transparent engagement” with the Apinto Divisional Council and community representatives through established platforms, where issues including environmental management, rehabilitation, community investment and the renewal of the mining lease have been discussed.

Making its economic case, Gold Fields said approximately 74 pesewas of every dollar generated by the Tarkwa mine remains in Ghana through taxes, royalties, government dividends, salaries, local procurement and community investment.

It disclosed that in 2025 alone, it paid about GH¢5.8 billion to the government in corporate taxes, royalties, dividends and other statutory payments.

The company added that it spent approximately GH¢8.8 billion on procurement from local businesses, including GH¢6.5 billion with suppliers from host communities.

Gold Fields also highlighted its social investments through the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, saying more than US$110 million has been invested in host communities.

According to the company, these projects include the 33-kilometre Tarkwa-Damang asphalt road, the Tarkwa and Abosso Sports Stadium, more than 52 schools, scholarships, an Artificial Intelligence SmartLab, skills development programmes, healthcare initiatives, water projects and other community infrastructure.

The company said about 70% of employees at the Tarkwa mine come from host communities, while 99% of its workforce is Ghanaian.

On environmental management, Gold Fields said it has invested about US$46 million in progressive rehabilitation since 2016, with annual spending averaging US$4.2 million.

It said rehabilitation is carried out alongside mining and includes reforestation, biodiversity restoration and the development of agricultural land for community use.

According to the company, more than 818,000 trees have been planted since 1998, with over 33,000 currently being raised in its nursery.

Gold Fields said the Tarkwa mine has maintained ISO 14001 Environmental Management certification for 23 years and International Cyanide Management Code certification for 18 years, adding that it remains compliant with applicable environmental regulations.

The company disclosed that it submitted its application to renew the Tarkwa mining lease in November 2025 and presented a lease renewal proposal to the government in July 2026.

It said it remains engaged in the process and is awaiting feedback from the relevant authorities.

While details of the proposal remain under discussion, Gold Fields said its plan seeks to deepen local participation, expand local procurement, strengthen skills development and create greater long-term value for government, host communities, employees and suppliers.

The company maintained that it supports Ghana’s ambition to increase local participation in the mining sector but believes continued Gold Fields operatorship is the best option for Tarkwa because of its financial capacity, technical expertise and ability to extend the mine’s lifespan.

It said this approach would protect jobs, support local businesses, sustain investor confidence and ensure responsible mining continues to deliver long-term value for Ghana and its people.

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