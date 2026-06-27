GH¢7.5 million lifeline: Ghana Medical Help donates 17 dialysis machines, urges end to geographical barriers and “voluntourism”

In a historic medical intervention valued at GH¢7.53 million, the Canadian-Ghanaian charity, Ghana Medical Help (GMH), has officially presented 17 state-of-the-art Fresenius 5008 dialysis machines and specialised imaging systems to hospitals in the Upper West and Upper East Regions.

The donation, fully funded by international philanthropists without a single cost to the beneficiary hospitals, aims to permanently bridge the specialist healthcare gap for patients suffering from acute and chronic kidney diseases across Northern Ghana.

The Upper West Regional Hospital received seven new machines alongside endoscopy, colonoscopy, and bronchoscopy systems, while St. Theresa’s Catholic Hospital in Nandom received three units to establish a brand-new dialysis centre.

Facilities in the Upper East Region, including Builsa North Municipal Hospital and War Memorial Hospital, are also designated beneficiaries.

At the core of the presentation, GMH Country Director and Co-Founder Dr. Dominic Akaateba delivered a powerful charge to hospital administrators, challenging the traditional, fleeting models of foreign aid and urging a profound shift in how local healthcare is managed.

"There is something called voluntourism. A lot of international NGOs come in for self-gratification—they donate, take a picture, and go away without strengthening the local system. We are not just coming to give machines and walk away," Dr. Akaateba declared. "We want to build a system so that if Ghana Medical Help fails to exist, the local system takes care of itself."

To ensure local ownership, Dr. Akaateba clarified that GMH seeks absolutely no financial return from the millions of cedis the equipment will generate for the hospitals through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

"Ghana Medical Help wants zero from that money. We don't want anything. We are not going to be involved in managing the facility. It is all at your disposal to develop the hospital," he emphasised.

He noted that with NHIS now covering two dialysis sessions a week for acute cases, the primary killer of renal patients in the North is no longer money but distance.

"The biggest challenge previously was how to pay for dialysis. Now, it is no more about being able to pay. It's now about where you are," Dr. Akaateba explained. "Why is it that because I'm located in Nandom, my acute kidney injury will kill me en route to Wa? The barrier now is location, and that is what we are here to break."

However, he passionately warned that the GH¢7.53 million investment could be derailed by poor local attitudes. Challenging the medical staff directly, Dr. Akaateba stated, "We always say politicians are corrupt, but the corruption starts from us. The dialysis nurse at the centre will demand a five-cedi 'ward fund' from a patient and threaten not to put them on the machine if they don't pay. I beg you, just as somebody gave out of free will to have this done, let's also make it a point to take good care of our patients. Today we are here; tomorrow it can be you, or it can be me. Let us treat them with dignity."

Delivering a critical message directly on behalf of the international donors—including Island Health, the Potter Family, and Canadian support groups—Dr. Akaateba conveyed that this modern equipment was given entirely for free and completely from a place of deep goodwill.

"Our donors want you to know that this is done for free and willingly from their hearts. They don't even know who Dominic is, and they have never seen our hospitals; they only see pictures and videos. They gave this out without being put under duress. Their only hope and wish is that we utilize these machines properly so that the poor, ordinary patients can truly be the end beneficiaries of their sacrifice."

This unprecedented relief arrives not a moment too soon for communities that have endured immense suffering. Acting Medical Superintendent of St. Theresa’s Catholic Hospital, Dr. Mark Padmore Awudi, revealed that 40 percent of all dialysis patients currently travelling to the Regional Hospital in Wa originate from the Nandom enclave.

"Apart from the financial burden they face, they have to wake up very early at dawn, sometimes at 1:00 AM, to catch the Metro Mass transit bus just to receive dialysis at Wa and then return," Dr. Awudi noted.

Issahaque Suleman, Special Assistant to the Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area, Naa Professor Edmund Mwinyem Chiiri VIII, echoed this, adding that Nandom's strategic location will also provide cross-border medical relief to patients from southern Burkina Faso.

The monumental logistical hurdle of sourcing and shipping the equipment was conquered by an alliance of Canadian partners.

Island Health, spearheaded by Biomedical Engineering Director Martin Poulin, donated the machinery and provides ongoing virtual training for local engineers. Concurrently, the massive cost of shipping the items across the Atlantic was fully funded by Canadian benefactor Mike Potter and his family, whom the Wa regional dialysis centre will be named after in deep appreciation.

Despite the arrival of the equipment, hospital administrators warn that the region's healthcare system now faces a critical staffing deficit. Acting Medical Director of the Upper West Regional Hospital, Dr. Philip K.K. Baabiineh, revealed that the current dialysis unit operates 24 hours a day, causing severe staff burnout.

"If you have 10, 15, or 20 machines, and you currently have only two biomedical engineers, we will not be able to service them and maintain them very well," Dr. Baabiineh cautioned, issuing an appeal to clinicians, engineers, and nurses across the country to accept postings to the North.

The crisis is compounded by alarming trends in renal conditions nationwide. Upper West Regional Director of Health Service, Dr. Josephat Nyuzaghl, underscored the staggering local demand, pointing out that kidney disease has become an inescapable threat to families.

"In this country, kidney disease is becoming a problem. It is estimated that 10 out of every 100 persons will develop some form of kidney disease in their lifetime, with acute kidney failure affecting close to 21 percent of individuals," Dr. Nyuzaghl revealed.

Dr. Nyuzaghl recalled the devastating financial toll the disease took before the National Health Insurance Scheme began covering AKI dialysis treatments, noting that he knew "people who eventually had to sell virtually every property that they had to be able to afford dialysis services."

While welcoming the massive relief, he noted that the equipment serves as a powerful magnet to attract medical specialists who previously cited a lack of working tools as a reason to decline rural postings.

Receiving the items on behalf of the region, Upper West Regional Director of Health Service, Dr. Josephat Nyuzaghl, firmly reminded the beneficiary hospitals that the ultimate survival of the project rests entirely on their commitment to maintenance.

"We have a duty and a responsibility to ensure that these equipment are well maintained so that they can serve the people for a very long period of time," Dr. Nyuzaghl commanded, expressing profound gratitude to GMH for ensuring the region is finally equipped to handle its growing healthcare demands.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.