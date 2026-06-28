Ghana assumes leadership of RMU board, pledges reforms

Ghana has assumed the leadership of the Regional Maritime University (RMU) Board of Governors, pledging to strengthen governance and address infrastructure challenges.

The Board also pledged to reposition the institution as a premier maritime training hub in Africa.

Ghana’s assumption of office follows the official handover by the outgoing Chairman and Chancellor, Ambassador Alhaji Fanday Turay, Minister of Transport and Aviation of Sierra Leone, at the 35th Meeting of the RMU Board of Governors in Accra, after a two-year tenure.

Mr Joseph Bukari Nikpe, Ghana’s Minister of Transport and newly appointed Chancellor and Board Chairman, in his acceptance speech, said the appointment was both a privilege and a strong vote of confidence in Ghana.

He assured member states that Ghana would work collaboratively with all stakeholders to build on the achievements of the outgoing leadership while addressing critical institutional challenges.

“Our mandate is unique to train seafarers, maritime administrators, engineers and logisticians to drive the growth of the blue economy,” he said.

“We pledge to promote good governance, institutional growth and financial sustainability to move this university to the next level.”

Mr Nikpe identified infrastructure deficits, tenure issues and funding constraints as key challenges confronting the University.

He, however, expressed confidence that those challenges would be resolved through collective effort.

“We are confident that with the support of member states, the management team, staff and students, we will overcome these challenges and position RMU as a leading centre of maritime excellence on the continent,” he added.

Mr Nikpe reiterated Ghana’s commitment as host nation to supporting the vision and mission of the University.

He also noted that education and human capacity development remained critical to Africa’s maritime sector and economic transformation.

The Minister also gave the assurance that Ghana would continue to work closely with member countries to strengthen collaboration and enhance the institution’s contribution to regional integration and trade.

“Our seas are important to our economic future, and RMU must remain at the forefront of training professionals who will drive this agenda,” he said.

Mr Nikpe also expressed appreciation to the outgoing Chairman and the Board for their stewardship, who, he said, had laid a solid foundation for further growth.

The Regional Maritime University, a sub-regional institution jointly owned by several West and Central African countries, plays a vital role in training professionals for the maritime industry, which accounts for over 80 per cent of Africa’s international trade.

The transition in leadership is expected to further consolidate progress made while charting a new course for the University’s development under Ghana’s stewardship.

Earlier, Mr Turay highlighted significant achievements recorded during his tenure, including a 30 per cent increase in student enrolment, expansion in membership with the inclusion of Guinea-Bissau, improvements in infrastructure and strengthened financial stability.

He said those gains had positioned the University for sustained growth and enhanced its status as a key institution in maritime education in West Africa.

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