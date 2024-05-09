https://www.myjoyonline.com/ghana-badminton-announces-scholarship-program-for-100-players/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/ghana-badminton-announces-scholarship-program-for-100-players/
Ghana Badminton announces scholarship program for 100 players

Source: Joy Sports  
  9 May 2024 11:01am

Ghana Badminton, has announced the launch of 100 scholarship programs for dual career young athletes, including Para-Badminton.

The program, in collaboration with the Badminton World Federation and the World Academy of Sport (WAoS), is designed to support athletes who balance both education and elite sports.

The initiative aims to equip them with valuable skills that enhance their career prospects and contribute to the development of their communities.

“We are thrilled to partner with BWF and the World Academy of Sport to offer this valuable opportunity to Ghanaian badminton athletes for the dual career athletes scholarships certification Programme—a necessary component of participation within our 2027 Strategic Plan," said Yeboah Evans, president of Ghana Badminton.

The Athlete Certificate scholarship offers a unique opportunity for young athletes aged 15 to 18 to participate in engaging and interactive online sessions. 

These sessions are carefully crafted to educate athletes on essential aspects of their sporting careers, fostering success and knowledge in their chosen field. 

The online course, which spans approximately 4.5 hours, provides a blend of educational content and practical insights tailored to the needs of dual-career athletes.

Applicants must be in good standing with their respective Badminton clubs, schools and shared interest groups to be eligible for the Athlete Certificate scholarship. The deadline for submitting applications is May 31, 2024.

