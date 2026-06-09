Ghana High Commission in Canada seeks details of fans needing World Cup tickets for Ghana-Panama clash

Ghana players pose for a team photo ahead of the international friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Tuesday June 2, 2026. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)

Ghana’s High Commission in Canada has appealed to Ghanaians resident in the country who intend to attend the Black Stars’ FIFA World Cup match against Panama in Toronto but have not been able to obtain tickets to submit their details for possible assistance.

In a notice issued by Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada, Prof. Dora Francis Edu-Buandoh, the mission said it had received instructions from the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to compile a database of interested Ghanaian supporters ahead of the fixture scheduled for June 17, 2026.

According to the statement, Ghanaians seeking support are required to provide their full names and email addresses through the High Commission’s official email address, [ottawa@mfa.gov.gh](mailto:ottawa@mfa.gov.gh), no later than June 10, 2026.

The information will subsequently be forwarded to the Ministry for further consideration and action.

“I have the honour to inform all our compatriots in Canada that the Ministry of Sports and Recreation of Ghana has directed the High Commission to collect data (email addresses) of Ghanaians in Canada who are interested in attending the football match between Ghana and Panama scheduled to be played on 17th June, 2026, in Toronto, but have no access to tickets,” the notice stated.

The move follows recent comments by President John Dramani Mahama, who announced that the government intends to secure match tickets for Ghanaians living abroad to support the Black Stars during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The President, however, emphasised that the government would not sponsor large groups of supporters travelling from Ghana, citing the significant financial cost involved and the need to maintain fiscal discipline.

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