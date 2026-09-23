Ghana must fund large-scale farms to drive industrialisation – Kojo Akoto Boateng

Audio By Carbonatix
Joy FM's Super Morning Show co-host and commercial farmer, Kojo Akoto Boateng has called for greater investment in large-scale farming, arguing that it is essential to Ghana’s industrialisation.
According to him, “For the longest time we’ve been talking about smallholder farmers, smallholder farmers, smallholder farmers, and for me it’s not the route to industrialisation.”
Akoto Boateng made the call while discussing the Ecobank and Joy Business Financial Dialogue held on Tuesday, September 22.
He said Ghana needed to move beyond its longstanding focus on smallholder farmers. “If you want to industrialise, you need to expand the farms so that you can improve quality, consistent supply, irrigation, and all that.”
Mr Akoto Boateng said large farms could create thousands of jobs while supplying produce for export and manufacturing. He cited Golden Exotics, which he said employed more than 5,000 people and exported bananas worth millions of dollars.
He also pointed to Miro Forestry, saying it employed more than 5,000 people across Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire. Those employment figures were his claims during the discussion.
He criticised what he described as an approach centred on small distributions of seeds and fertiliser to farmers who depend on rainfall. Farming, he argued, needed better planning and stronger links to buyers and manufacturers.
“It should be scientific. It should be structured. It should be business-led, and it should be able to support manufacturing,” he said.
The media personality and commercial farmer urged banks to work with the government and private sector to mobilise substantial funding for medium- and large-scale farms over the next five years.
Latest Stories
-
Chiefs can help stop galamsey where government enforcement struggles – KNUST Professor
13 seconds
-
Mahama’s rekindling Ghana’s Pan-African role echoing Nkrumah’s vision – P.L.O. Lumumba
27 seconds
-
Gov’t already in advanced talks to buy Teshie desalination plant to avert $235m payout
3 minutes
-
Tema-Kpone road had no valid contract or approved scope of work – Roads Minister
14 minutes
-
You pay for electricity, water but not roads – Roads Minister chides Tema companies
16 minutes
-
Political independence earned under Nkrumah is being eroded – P.L.O Lumumba
18 minutes
-
Oro Oil CEO urges decentralised use of $500m World Bank oil palm fund
18 minutes
-
Busuama MA Basic School in crisis: 120 KG pupils stranded as teacher deficit bites
28 minutes
-
Churches are not exempt from paying music royalties – GHAMRO CEO
29 minutes
-
Gender Ministry expresses condolences over death of child in Cantonments fire
30 minutes
-
Nkrumah foresaw Africa’s vulnerability without unity – P.L.O. Lumumba
33 minutes
-
Alhaji Faisal Abdullah Masud installed as Tema’s first Sariki Zongo
37 minutes
-
Mahama’s UN address to mark 25th by a Ghanaian president
38 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: J.E. Sarpong slams sidelining of GPL players in Black Stars call-up
39 minutes
-
GRA’s ITAS and other digital platforms set to strengthen tax compliance
40 minutes