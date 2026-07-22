Ghana Navy participates in African Maritime Forces Summit in Morocco

The Ghana Navy has participated in the 2026 African Maritime Forces Summit (AMFS) held in Rabat, Morocco, from July 21 to 22, to advance cooperation and strengthen maritime security across Africa.

The summit was hosted by the United States Naval Forces Europe and Africa, the United States Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, and the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces under the theme, “Innovation and Partnership to Strengthen Maritime Security.”

The event brought together maritime leaders, government officials, security experts and international partners to promote collaboration, build capacity and deepen regional cooperation in addressing shared maritime security challenges on the continent.

Discussions at the summit focused on emerging maritime threats, technological innovation, maritime domain awareness and collective strategies to improve security across Africa’s maritime environment.

Representing the Ghana Navy and the Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Godwin Livinus Bessing, at the summit was the Flag Officer Commanding of the Western Naval Command, Commodore Samuel Ayelazono.

Commodore Ayelazono highlighted the importance of technology, intelligence sharing, inter-agency coordination and regional partnerships in strengthening maritime security and responding effectively to emerging threats.

The AMFS forms part of broader efforts by its co-hosting partners to enhance maritime cooperation, improve joint responses to piracy, terrorism, illegal fishing and smuggling, while promoting peace and security along Africa’s strategic sea lanes.

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