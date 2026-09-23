Ghana, Norway seek closer trade and security ties after UNGA talks

Audio By Carbonatix
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has held talks with Norway’s Minister of International Development, Åsmund Grøver Aukrust, on expanding trade, investment and security cooperation between the two countries.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Mr Ablakwa said in a social media post on Wednesday, September 23.
According to the minister, discussions on trade and investment focused on oil and gas, renewable energy, artificial intelligence and agribusiness.
The two officials also explored closer cooperation in maritime security, education, skills development and engagement between businesses in Ghana and Norway.
Mr Ablakwa said they exchanged views on security developments in West Africa, including Ghana’s efforts to strengthen regional cooperation against terrorism and violent extremism.
"The engagement focused on expanding trade and investment, particularly in oil and gas, renewable energy, AI and agribusiness. We also explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in maritime security, education, skills development and business-to-business engagement," he said.
"We exchanged views on regional security developments in West Africa and Ghana’s efforts to strengthen regional cooperation in combating terrorism and violent extremism," he added.
The ministers also discussed the implementation of the Ghana–Norway Double Taxation Agreement and mutual support for international candidatures.
"Minister Aukrust and I further discussed the implementation of the Ghana–Norway Double Taxation Agreement and mutual support for international candidatures."
Mr Ablakwa said he had accepted an invitation to pay an official visit to Norway later this year. He added that both countries remained committed to strengthening their bilateral and multilateral relationship for the benefit of their people.
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