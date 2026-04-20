Ghana recorded 78,909 deaths in 2025 – Local Government Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, has revealed that Ghana recorded 78,909 deaths in 2025.
Speaking at the Government’s Accountability Series on Monday, 20th April, the minister said the figures were compiled by the Births and Deaths Registry under his ministry.
He further disclosed that the department recorded a total of 6,693,852 birth and death registrations within the year under review.
"(We) registered 6,693,852 birth and death, and (out of the figure) 78,909 (are) deaths," the minister said.
"We projected the death figure; we didn't know that number of [people] were going to die anyway," he joked about it.
The minister indicated that the data forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen civil registration systems and improve national records management.
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