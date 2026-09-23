Ghana–Russia Center CEO launches book on youth diplomacy in Moscow

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Russia Center for Commerce and Relations, John Aggrey, has launched a book series examining the role of young people in international relations.
The book, "Generation Diplomacy: Youth Shaping International Relations" was unveiled at HSE University in Moscow on Monday, 21 September 2026, during an event held alongside a roundtable on civil society and youth participation in public diplomacy.
The launch, according to Mr Aggrey, coincided with the anniversary of the birth of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.
The event was hosted by Dr Viacheslav Ivanov, Chief Expert at the university’s Centre for Studies of Civil Society and Nonprofit Sector, who also wrote the book’s foreword.
“This book is a vital testament to the power of youth,” Dr Ivanov said. “They are not simply inheriting the future; they are actively constructing it, often with tools and strategies that were unimaginable to previous generations.”
Mr Aggrey said young people were increasingly shaping diplomacy through innovation and cooperation across borders.
“The most impactful diplomacy of the future will be driven by the unity, innovation, and unwavering spirit of the youth,” he said. “Young people are not just participants; they are the architects of a new global dialogue.”
The book explores how young people use social media, online platforms and emerging technologies to advocate for causes, mobilise communities and build understanding across cultures.
Mr Aggrey delivered the keynote address at the accompanying roundtable, titled Civil Society in African Countries and Youth Participation in Public Diplomacy.
Ziona Ayorkor Holm, Head of Business and Innovations at the Ghana Russia Center for Commerce and Relations, also spoke about opportunities for young people in tourism diplomacy, commerce and women’s innovation.
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