Ghanaians should accept Queiroz as a defensive coach – Kojo Addae-Mensah

Kojo Addae-Mensah

Football analyst Kojo Addae-Mensah says coach Carlos Queiroz has exceeded expectations but cautions Ghanaians to accept his defensive playing style if they want to keep him.

The Portuguese coach guided Ghana to the knockout round of the World Cup for the first time since 2010, beating Panama and holding bronze medallist England to a goalless draw.

Speaking on the possibility of Queiroz taking charge of Ghana permanently, Addae-Mensah acknowledged the experienced coach's ability to deliver results but warned that his defensive tactical philosophy is unlikely to change.

"He [Carlos Queiroz] exceeded expectations, no doubt. But let me tell Ghanaians this: if we want to keep Carlos Queiroz, then we should all accept that the way we played at the World Cup is going to be defensive to the hilt. He won't change that philosophy," he told Luv FM. “If Ghanaians want him, then we should be ready to see the Black Stars playing 5-4-1. In fact, sometimes he will play 5-5-0."

Addae-Mensah referenced Queiroz's recent campaign with Egypt, where he reached the AFCON final in 2021 despite not winning any game in 90 minutes, by adopting a low block system.

"He went and played open football against Nigeria and lost. After that, he shut shop against Guinea and Sudan and won 1-0, 1-0," he explained.

"I remember Carlos didn't win a single game in 90 minutes and still got to the final. The results are what matter. The end justifies the means."

He concluded by saying the Ghana Football Association and football fans must decide whether they prioritise results or an attractive attacking style.

"If we want the one-goal, no-go project to get to the final of the AFCON, then that's fine. But if we're expecting free-flowing football with a 4-4-2 or 4-3-3, scoring goals for fun, then Carlos Queiroz is not the coach we want," said Addae Mensah.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.