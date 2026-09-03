Ghana’s Constituency Games at a governance crossroads

A Board can be dissolved in a day. A credible athlete-development pathway takes years to build.

When a governing board is dissolved, its authority may end immediately. The public value of the work it began should not.

That distinction now matters greatly to Ghanaian sport.

On 2 September 2026, the Presidency announced the immediate dissolution of the Boards of nine state institutions, including the National Sports Authority (NSA), and said they would be reconstituted in due course.

The Dr Fred Awaah-led NSA Board had been inaugurated on 15 December 2025, less than nine months earlier. The notice did not dissolve the NSA or announce the cancellation of the proposed Constituency Games.

Nor did the dissolution alter the Authority's statutory grassroots-development mandate under the Sports Act, 2016 (Act 934). It did, however, create a transition in which unfinished work can easily lose ownership, authority, momentum and public confidence.

The President's decision can be an opportunity for renewal. It must not become an invitation to institutional amnesia.

The first test is whether the national sports system can preserve what was useful, verify what was approved, correct what was weak and give the incoming Board an honest starting point rather than an empty desk.

A promising idea caught between mobilisation and delivery

The Constituency Games emerged as an ambitious answer to an old Ghanaian problem: sporting talent is national, but organised opportunity is still concentrated.

The public framework described a competition spanning all 276 constituencies, open to participants aged 15 to 35, with a provisional calendar from October 2026 through March 2027 and football, boxing, athletics and para-athletics among the initial disciplines.

Its ambition was larger than a festival. It sought to connect community participation to regional competition, national federations, scholarships, academies, national teams and, ultimately, Olympic and Paralympic performance.

The concept was not the private possession of one official. JoySports reported that a Chief of Staff letter dated 3 September 2025 had expressed Presidency support for organising the Games and asked the Ministry to coordinate them.

The Fred Awaah-led NSA Board later created, by Board resolution, a Resource Mobilisation and Partnership Committee (RMPC).

Samson Deen - the Board's representative from NPC Ghana, President of NPC Ghana and President of the African Paralympic Committee - chaired that committee, with NSA Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah as co-chair. Under Deen's visible leadership, the Games moved from broad political aspiration toward consultation, partnership mobilisation, programme design and a proposed implementation handbook.

The institutional record should be stated precisely. Dr Fred Awaah chaired the dissolved NSA Board, while Deen chaired the specialist committee responsible for resource mobilisation, stakeholder engagement and development of the proposed framework.

His role clarifies the chain of responsibility behind the proposal: Presidency support, ministerial coordination, Board authority, committee mobilisation and NSA management delivery.

Why the media response mattered

The proposal received substantial and largely favourable media coverage. The Ghanaian Times, Ghana News Agency, Graphic Online, JoySports and other outlets reported its talent-development promise.

The NSA Director-General called it a potentially historic grassroots intervention and appealed to journalists to embrace and scrutinise it. Media practitioners took part in a consultative forum, while stakeholder support included public endorsements and material donations.

That record justifies saying the idea secured visible media and stakeholder goodwill. It does not justify pretending that a scientific nationwide opinion poll proved unanimous public acceptance.

The educational lesson is important: favourable headlines create momentum, but only transparent rules, realistic funding, safeguarding, credible selection and sustained delivery convert attention into legitimacy.

The Constituency Games are not named in Act 934, and the Act does not compel the NSA to retain that exact brand. Yet the idea sits squarely within the law's development architecture.

Section 2 requires the Authority to promote the organisation and development of sport, mass participation and increased participation. Section 3 requires it to support citizens participating from district to international level, facilitate national games and encourage sporting participation.

The grassroots mandate becomes even more concrete in sections 19 to 25. Act 934 requires regional sports committees and a District Sports Unit in each district.

Those district units are expected to promote mass sport, sport for excellence and Paralympic sport; assist with a District Sports Festival at least once a year; prepare athletes for inter-district festivals and tournaments; support coaches, associations, equipment, data and sports facilities; and account for sports resources.

A national competition that activates these structures could convert legal architecture into lived opportunity.

There is also an important design question. The Act's decentralised machinery is organised mainly around regions and districts, while the proposed Games are organised around parliamentary constituencies.

These boundaries do not always perform the same administrative function. A durable programme therefore needs an explicit operating map showing how constituencies, District Sports Units, MMDAs, Regional Sports Committees, schools, national federations and the NSA will share authority, athlete data, budgets and safeguarding duties.

GOVERNANCE PRINCIPLE: THE A Board transition can interrupt oversight; it does not extinguish the Authority's statutory duty to develop sport. The programme name may change, but the grassroots obligation does not.

Samson Deen and the value of institutional memory

Samson Deen's value at this moment is not merely that he occupied a seat on the dissolved Board. His importance lies in the institutional knowledge he carries from his service on that Board, his leadership of the RMPC and his work within the Paralympic movement.

As RMPC Chair, Deen is positioned to explain the programme's purpose, consultation trail, proposed competition pathway, inclusion standards, partner conversations, financing assumptions, unresolved approvals and implementation risks.

As President of NPC Ghana and the African Paralympic Committee, he also brings expertise that Ghanaian grassroots policy has too often treated as an afterthought: accessibility, classification, para-athlete identification, inclusive competition, athlete welfare and the connection between community opportunity and international Paralympic performance.

This knowledge is a public asset. It should be captured in minutes, handover notes, stakeholder registers, budgets, draft rules, partnership records, risk logs and a formal briefing to the incoming Board.

Whether or not Deen is reappointed, the incoming Board should receive a documented handover from him as the official who chaired the committee driving the proposal. That would protect continuity without prejudging the lawful nomination and appointment process.

That formulation matters. Act 934 does not award a permanent personal Board seat to Samson Deen or to any president of a sports body.

Section 4 provides for one person nominated by the National Paralympic Committee and one person nominated by the Ghana Olympic Committee; section 4(2) then requires presidential appointment. The statutory categories endure. Former individual appointments do not automatically survive dissolution.

The Constituency Games have not been officially cancelled. They remain publicly unconfirmed and increasingly at risk. The Ministry and NSA management should protect the work already done and clarify their status.

When President Mahama reconstitutes the Board, the first serious sports-development question should be whether the Games will live, change or be replaced - and how Samson Deen, NPC Ghana and the GOC will help preserve the knowledge needed to decide well.

A Board can be dissolved in a day. Ghana must not allow an athlete-development dream to be dissolved with it.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.