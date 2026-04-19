Ghana’s economic recovery driven by structural reforms – Ato Forson

Dr Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has told international investors that Ghana’s recent economic progress is the result of deliberate structural reforms rather than temporary policy measures.

Addressing participants at the 2026 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group in Washington, he said the country’s improved performance reflects sustained efforts across key sectors of the economy.

“Growth has exceeded expectations, driven by strong performance in services and agriculture, while inflation continues to decline steadily, supported by tight monetary policy, fiscal consolidation, and a strengthening cedi,” he stated. “These are not cosmetic gains. They are outcomes of well-thought-through reforms, backed by laws and disciplined implementation.”

Dr Forson outlined a series of reforms aimed at sustaining the recovery, including efforts to streamline government size, amend the Public Financial Management Act to introduce fiscal rules, and establish independent oversight institutions such as a Fiscal Council and an Office of Value for Money.

He also highlighted changes in public funds management, petroleum revenue utilisation, tax administration, and the restructuring of royalties to support infrastructure development.

Dr Forson added that further interventions—such as payroll audits, rationalisation of public programmes, energy sector reforms, and restructuring of COCOBOD—are helping to improve efficiency and accountability.

According to the Minister, these measures have strengthened Ghana’s external position through increased exports, rising reserves, and progress in debt restructuring, with investors welcoming the reforms and noting improvements in market confidence, including lower bond yields and better sovereign credit ratings.

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