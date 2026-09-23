‘Ghana’s name is on the line’ – CDM calls for bipartisan probe into cocaine saga

The Centre for Democratic Movement (CDM) has called for a bipartisan parliamentary inquiry into a series of major narcotics seizures linked to Ghana, saying the country’s international reputation and confidence in its security systems are at stake.

In a statement, the group said the latest concern followed the seizure by French customs of nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine at the Port of Dunkirk on September 7, 2026.

The consignment, concealed in a container carrying plastic waste from Ghana, was estimated by French authorities at about €225 million.

CDM said the Dunkirk seizure forms part of a wider pattern of narcotics cases linked to Ghana since 2025.

The group argued that the developments could have consequences for legitimate Ghanaian businesses and travellers if the country becomes increasingly associated with international drug trafficking.

The organisation has therefore backed calls for an emergency sitting of Parliament and urged Speaker Alban Bagbin to establish a bipartisan committee of inquiry.

CDM wants the committee to examine the 2018 decision that excluded the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) from routine physical container inspections, as well as subsequent seizures and port-clearance procedures.

President John Mahama has since directed NACOC to return to joint container inspections and given security agencies two weeks to harmonise their operations.

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