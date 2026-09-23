‘Ghana’s name is on the line’ – CDM calls for bipartisan probe into cocaine saga

Audio By Carbonatix
The Centre for Democratic Movement (CDM) has called for a bipartisan parliamentary inquiry into a series of major narcotics seizures linked to Ghana, saying the country’s international reputation and confidence in its security systems are at stake.
In a statement, the group said the latest concern followed the seizure by French customs of nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine at the Port of Dunkirk on September 7, 2026.
The consignment, concealed in a container carrying plastic waste from Ghana, was estimated by French authorities at about €225 million.
CDM said the Dunkirk seizure forms part of a wider pattern of narcotics cases linked to Ghana since 2025.
The group argued that the developments could have consequences for legitimate Ghanaian businesses and travellers if the country becomes increasingly associated with international drug trafficking.
The organisation has therefore backed calls for an emergency sitting of Parliament and urged Speaker Alban Bagbin to establish a bipartisan committee of inquiry.
CDM wants the committee to examine the 2018 decision that excluded the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) from routine physical container inspections, as well as subsequent seizures and port-clearance procedures.
President John Mahama has since directed NACOC to return to joint container inspections and given security agencies two weeks to harmonise their operations.
Latest Stories
-
Access Bank, Visa launch ‘Visa Accept’ in Ghana
11 minutes
-
‘Our young people must inherit story of what Africa created, not lost’ – Mahama
13 minutes
-
Afreximbank, GIIF and 24-Hour Economy Authority pact marks real progress toward 24-hour economy agenda
43 minutes
-
IMANI, Local Government Ministry discuss reforms on sanitation, local revenue and urban infrastructure
54 minutes
-
Ghana’s international reserves drop to US$11.04 billion in August as BoG pushes for significant build-ups in coming months
55 minutes
-
Four years enough for any government to deliver – IEA rejects five-year term
58 minutes
-
‘The most important players are here’ – Queiroz shrugs off Ghana’s injury crisis
1 hour
-
Ayariga pledges stakeholder-led approach to Nzema, Kokomba Market redevelopment
1 hour
-
Professional collaboration is key to Ghana’s land and property development – Western Regional Minister
1 hour
-
‘When you play Ghana, it’s a derby’ – Kessié sets tone for AFCON qualifying showdown
1 hour
-
Mahama urges global institutions to invest in Africa’s cultural infrastructure
2 hours
-
Kuami Eugene joins UNICEF Ghana to promote universal birth registration
2 hours
-
Renard warns Côte d’Ivoire against complacency Ahead of Ghana clash
2 hours
-
‘Can the patient feel the difference?’ – GMTF boss challenges health leaders
2 hours
-
Office of the Registrar of Companies marks Risk Awareness Week with push for risk-smart, resilient institution
2 hours