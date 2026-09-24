Ghana’s name is on the line – CDM demands bi-partisan probe into cocaine saga

The Centre for Democratic Movement (CDM) has called for a bipartisan parliamentary inquiry into the series of narcotics seizures linked to Ghana, warning that the country’s international reputation is at risk.

The group said the latest seizure of nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine by French customs at Dunkirk on September 7, 2026, had exposed what it described as serious gaps in Ghana’s security and port inspection systems.

According to the CDM, the Dunkirk seizure followed several other cases, including the seizure of more than 3.3 tonnes of cocaine at Pedu Junction in March 2025, 320 kilograms of methamphetamine in charcoal shipped from Ghana to Sydney in April 2026, and 866 parcels of suspected cocaine concealed in sacks of gari at Tema Harbour in August 2026.

The group said the Minority has valued seizures linked to Ghana at more than US$1 billion since 2025.

“Ghana’s name now appears in charge sheets in foreign courts,” the CDM said, warning that honest exporters could face greater suspicion and Ghanaian travellers could be subjected to additional scrutiny.

It said the country had spent decades building its international reputation but was now “losing it in months.”

The CDM also questioned the explanation that a 2018 Cabinet decision removed the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) from joint container inspections at the ports.

The group said it was not taking a position on the merits of the 2018 reform but demanded to know why the President was not alerted earlier if the directive had created a serious security gap.

It cited the Pedu Junction seizure, the Kotoka cargo seizure and the Sydney methamphetamine case as warning signs that should have triggered action.

“Either the chiefs did not see the gap, which is a failure of intelligence, or they saw it and kept quiet, which is a failure of duty,” the CDM said.

The group said the security chiefs and agencies involved must account for their roles in the matter.

It is therefore backing calls for Parliament to be recalled for an emergency sitting and is demanding a bipartisan committee of inquiry drawn equally from the Majority and Minority.

The CDM wants the committee to examine the entire chain of events, from the 2018 Cabinet decision through the seizures and clearances recorded in 2025 and 2026.

It also wants the President to publish the task force’s findings in full and act on the inquiry's outcome.

“Ghana’s ports and Ghana’s good name belong to every Ghanaian, whatever their party,” the group said. “They are owed answers, and a bipartisan enquiry is where those answers must be given.”

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