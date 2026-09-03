GJA calls for swift investigation into alleged assault of Adom Brands journalist in Nkwanta South

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called for a swift and thorough investigation into the alleged assault of Adom Brands’ Oti Regional Correspondent, Obrempongba Kwame Owusu, by suspected military personnel in Nkwanta South.

The journalist was reportedly attacked on Saturday, July 11, while covering developments following the New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency executive election in the area.

Read also: GJA condemns alleged assault on Adom Brands journalist by military personnel in Nkwanta South

According to the GJA, the alleged incident occurred during the enforcement of a curfew in Nkwanta South.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, September 3, the GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwomfour urged the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to ensure that "the matter is investigated expeditiously and that anyone found culpable is sanctioned."

He stressed that journalists must be allowed to perform their professional duties without fear, intimidation or physical assault, particularly when covering matters of public interest.

Mr Dwomfour disclosed that the Association has photographic evidence which could assist authorities in identifying the individuals allegedly involved in the attack.

He said the GJA is prepared to make the images available to the appropriate authorities and the media to support investigations into the incident.

However, the Association has decided against releasing the evidence immediately to allow the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service to complete their respective investigations.

The GJA President also urged security agencies to respect the rights and safety of journalists while carrying out their duties.

He said protecting journalists is essential to ensuring that the media can continue to provide the public with timely and accurate information, particularly in situations involving security operations and other matters of national interest.

The Association is therefore expecting the relevant security authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and take appropriate action against any personnel found to have acted unlawfully.

The GJA further reiterated its commitment to defending the safety and professional rights of journalists and called on security agencies to work with the media to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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