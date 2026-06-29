GMet warns of widespread thunderstorms across Southern Ghana

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast widespread thunderstorms and rain across southern Ghana today as a weak to moderate rainstorm currently situated along the Togo-Benin coastline moves westwards, bringing increased cloud cover and unsettled weather conditions.

According to the agency's 18-hour weather forecast, rainfall of varying intensity, with or without thunderstorms, which is already affecting parts of the coast and some inland communities, is expected to persist throughout the day.

GMet said the weather system is likely to become more active from the morning into the afternoon as the approaching rainstorm influences conditions over the southern half of the country.

The agency explained that the westward-moving disturbance would enhance moisture levels over southern Ghana, increasing the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall across several coastal and inland districts before gradually weakening later in the day.

Communities along the eastern and central coastline, including Aflao, Anloga, Accra and Kasoa, are expected to experience thunderstorms during the morning before conditions transition into periods of rain in the afternoon.

Winneba is also forecast to receive rain, while Cape Coast, Takoradi and Axim could experience thunderstorms later in the day following morning showers.

GMet further indicated that thunderstorms are likely to extend into parts of the forest belt, including Ho, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kumasi and Obuasi, particularly during the afternoon hours.

Patches of mist and fog are also expected to persist during the early morning across forested and mountainous areas, potentially reducing visibility before lifting later in the day.

Further north, weather conditions are expected to remain comparatively stable, with mostly cloudy skies giving way to sunny intervals in areas such as Bolgatanga, Nalerigu, Wa and Jirapa.

However, isolated thunderstorms are forecast for parts of the transition zone and some northern communities during the evening.

GMet has forecast maximum temperatures ranging from about 30 degrees Celsius along the coast to as high as 35 degrees Celsius across the northern sector, while minimum temperatures are expected to range between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius nationwide.

The agency has also classified the state of the sea as dangerous and has advised fishermen, coastal residents and operators of small vessels to exercise extreme caution.

It further urged the public, particularly residents in southern Ghana, to remain alert for possible thunderstorms, brief periods of heavy rainfall and reduced visibility in areas affected by mist or fog, and to monitor subsequent weather updates as conditions evolve throughout the day.

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