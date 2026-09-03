GMR records 12,172 patient service touchpoints in Ho West medical mission

Ghana Medical Relief (GMR) recorded 12,172 patient service touchpoints during its 2026 free medical mission in the Ho West Constituency, providing healthcare services to more than 8,000 registered beneficiaries.

The five-day mission, held from July 27 to 31, 2026, took place at Tsito Awudome and Dzolo Gborgame, bringing free medical services to residents of Ho West and surrounding communities.

More than 8,000 people registered for the outreach, with several patients accessing multiple specialties during the same visit.

For instance, a patient could receive urology, eye care and dental services on the same day. GMR said this accounted for the 12,172 service touchpoints recorded across the various specialties.

The mission was organised in partnership with the Member of Parliament for Ho West, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, whose support helped facilitate the outreach across the constituency.

More than 170 volunteers from Ghana and the diaspora participated in the exercise, including about 70 physicians, nurses, pharmacists, dentists and other healthcare professionals.

Non-medical volunteers also supported patient care, logistics and coordination.

GMR provided free services including general medicine, paediatrics, dental care, eye care, obstetrics and gynaecology, urology, mental health, laboratory testing, wound care and pharmacy services.

Patients who received prescriptions were also provided with their medications at no cost.

Eligible residents additionally received support with free registration and renewal under Ghana’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), which GMR said would help beneficiaries continue accessing healthcare after the mission.

Over 60,000 people served since 2018

GMR said the annual medical mission has provided free healthcare services to more than 60,000 people across eight regions of Ghana since it began in 2018.

The initiative brings together healthcare professionals and other volunteers from Ghana, the United States and the wider Ghanaian diaspora to provide medical services to rural and underserved communities.

The organisation said its missions are designed to improve access to healthcare through free consultations, specialised care, medications and NHIS support.

GMR also works with local healthcare facilities, community leaders and other partners as part of its outreach activities.

The organisation expressed appreciation to Mr Bedzrah, volunteers, healthcare professionals, community leaders, partners, sponsors and donors who contributed to the 2026 Ho West mission.

GMR reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the annual initiative and expanding access to healthcare services for underserved communities across Ghana.

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