GMTF Administrator hails Mintah Akandoh’s support as Fund marks first year

The Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF), Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has praised Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh for his guidance, candour and commitment to the Fund during its first year of operations.

In a message marking the Fund’s first anniversary, she described Mr Akandoh as more than the minister responsible for the health sector.

Madam Darko-Opoku said he had played an important role in shaping key decisions and helping the Fund navigate challenges during its first year.

According to her, the progress recorded by the GMTF was the result of extensive consultations, long meetings and difficult decisions.

“What people see is the finished work, but they don’t always see the conversations behind it; the long meeting hours, the back-and-forth, the dawn phone calls, the tough questions and most importantly, the very difficult decisions we have sometimes had to sit down and make,” Madam Darko-Opoku said.

She said there were moments when there were no easy answers or perfect choices, but Mr Akandoh consistently engaged, listened, challenged ideas and provided direction.

The GMTF Administrator particularly praised the Minister for working through difficult decisions collaboratively instead of simply seeking quick answers.

“Instead of simply asking, ‘Is this the best decision?’, you sit with me and work through it until we are both confident that it is the best decision, not just for today, but a decision we can both look back on and know that we got right,” she stated.

Madam Darko-Opoku also expressed appreciation for the Minister’s patience, guidance and candour, saying she was publicly “giving him his flowers” for his contribution to the Fund’s work.

She stressed that completing the first year was not a reason for the Fund to slow down.

“One year down… and knowing us, we are definitely not about to start relaxing now! In fact, we are just about starting,” Madam Darko-Opoku said.

She said the GMTF would continue to confront difficult decisions and undertake more work in support of Ghana’s healthcare system.

The message ended with prayers for God’s continued blessing, strength, wisdom and grace for the Health Minister as he leads the health sector.

“Minister, today I am giving you your flowers VERY LOUDLY! Thank you for the guidance, the candour, the patience and the many moments,” Madam Darko-Opoku said.

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