GNFS intensifies fire safety education in Eastern Region communities

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has intensified fire safety education campaigns across communities in the Eastern Region as part of efforts to reduce fire outbreaks and promote public awareness on prevention measures.

Personnel from the Anyinam Fire Station engaged residents and shop owners in Akyem Anyinam, educating them on fire prevention, emergency response, and the safe use of fire extinguishers and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The team cautioned the public against unsafe practices, including illegal electrical connections, overloading of sockets and improper storage of flammable materials. Residents were also encouraged to report fire incidents promptly and obtain fire permits before undertaking construction projects.

At Nkawkaw Amanfrom, the Visibility Team of the Nkawkaw Fire Station conducted a doorstep campaign targeting shop owners, traders, food vendors and mobile money operators.

The engagement focused on basic fire safety practices, emergency response measures and ways individuals and businesses can minimise fire risks.

Meanwhile, the Aduamoa Fire Station, led by Leading Fireman (LFm) Debrah, educated residents, construction workers and traders at the Kwahu Tafo Bokoruwa Roundabout on LPG safety, agrochemical handling, electrical safety, good housekeeping and basic emergency response.

The GNFS said the exercises recorded high public participation, with many residents demonstrating improved awareness of fire prevention measures and committing to adopt safer practices.

Participants were also encouraged to keep fire extinguishers where necessary and promptly report fire outbreaks to the GNFS to enable quick response and minimise damage.

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