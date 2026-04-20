GNFS records sharp drop in fire deaths and injuries, saves over GH¢470m in property

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has reported significant improvements in fire safety outcomes for the first quarter of 2026, recording notable reductions in fire incidents, fatalities and injuries, alongside a substantial increase in the value of properties salvaged.

In a statement issued on Monday, April 20, the Service attributed the positive results to strengthened emergency response systems, improved public compliance with fire safety regulations and expanded fire safety education.

According to the report, total fire incidents between January and March 2026 fell by 10.02 per cent, dropping from 2,261 cases in 2025 to 2,055 in 2026.

Fire-related deaths declined sharply by 53.5 per cent, from 15 to 7, while injuries reduced by 62.79 per cent, from 43 to 16. Bushfires also recorded a significant drop of 62.81 per cent, reflecting improved environmental awareness and preventive measures in rural areas. Prank calls to emergency lines decreased by 17.8 per cent.

One of the key highlights was the sharp increase in salvaged property value, which rose by 217.47 per cent to GH¢479,457,385.00, compared to GH¢151,026,571.40 in the same period in 2025.

However, the cost of fire-related damage increased by 28.7 per cent to GH¢215,479,467.00, which the Service attributed to a few high-impact incidents. It noted that the rise in salvaged assets reflects improved containment and response efficiency.

Regionally, Greater Accra recorded the highest number of fire incidents with 377 cases, followed by Ashanti with 337 and the Central Region with 184. The Oti Region recorded the lowest with 21 cases.

The report also indicated a shift in the nature of fire outbreaks. Domestic fires rose from 34.1 per cent to 42.9 per cent, making them the most common category, while commercial fires also saw a slight increase. In contrast, bushfires reduced significantly from 24.9 per cent to 10.2 per cent. Electrical fires remained stable, while vehicular, institutional and industrial fires recorded marginal increases.

A notable development was the rise in Out-on-Arrival (OOA) cases, which increased from 558 (24.7 per cent) in 2025 to 651 (32 per cent) in 2026. The GNFS said this reflects improved public awareness and quicker local intervention before firefighters arrive at scenes.

While fire indicators improved, the report highlighted a worrying increase in road traffic collisions. Cases rose by 46.53 per cent from 144 to 211, with fatalities increasing by 51.2 per cent to 130 and injuries nearly doubling to 932.

Other rescue operations, including structural collapses and entrapments, also increased significantly, with rescue-related deaths rising by 128.57 per cent.

The GNFS identified electrical faults, unattended cooking, gas leaks from LPG cylinders, indiscriminate burning of refuse and bushfires, misuse of open flames such as candles and mosquito coils, lightning strikes and deliberate acts as key causes of fire outbreaks during the period.

Despite the progress in fire management, the Service said rising road traffic accidents and rescue emergencies pose emerging challenges that require coordinated national intervention.

It added that it will intensify fire safety education in homes, markets, lorry stations and workplaces, while increasing inspections of public and private facilities.

The Service also announced plans to expand community Fire Volunteer squads to strengthen bushfire control, alongside initiatives such as fire belt creation, controlled burning practices and alternative livelihood programmes including snail rearing, mushroom cultivation and bee-keeping to reduce pressure on forests.

The GNFS further said it will collaborate with the National Road Safety Authority and other agencies to improve road safety awareness and promote compliance with emergency protocols.

It described the first quarter of 2026 as a period of “remarkable progress” in fire safety performance, particularly in reducing fatalities and improving salvage outcomes, while warning that sustained collaboration is needed to address emerging challenges and maintain gains in public safety.

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