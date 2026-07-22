Godfred Dame argues Hanan Abdul-Wahab’s Buffer Stock charge sheet is defective, seeks dismissal

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Lawyers for Hanan Abdul-Wahab have challenged the validity of the charge sheet in the ongoing Republic v Hanan Abdul-Wahab & Another case, arguing that it is fundamentally defective and fails to meet the requirements of Ghana’s criminal procedure laws.
The legal team, led by former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame, told the court that the charges lack sufficient particulars to enable the accused person to clearly understand the allegations against him and properly prepare his defence.
In an application before the Specialised Court One, the defence argued that the prosecution had improperly combined separate transactions spanning several years into single charges, contrary to legal requirements.
According to the lawyers, the Attorney-General’s own affidavit in opposition supports their position by acknowledging the existence of multiple payments and transactions over the period under review.
They argued that the admission of several transactions strengthens their case that the prosecution has failed to identify specific acts allegedly constituting the offences charged.
The defence further contended that the prosecution cannot rely on the same set of facts to sustain charges of both stealing and defrauding by false pretences without clearly outlining the essential elements of each offence.
On the basis of these arguments, the lawyers for Hanan Abdul-Wahab are asking the court to strike out the entire charge sheet, insisting that an accused person should not be required to stand trial on charges that do not meet the legal threshold.
However, the Deputy Attorney-General, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, who led the prosecution, opposed the application and described the charges as clear and understandable.
He argued that the charge sheet provides adequate information for the accused person to know the case against him and does not need to contain the full details of the evidence the prosecution intends to present at trial.
The matter was heard before Justice Francis Apanga Achibonga, who has adjourned proceedings to July 23, 2026, for a ruling on the defence application.
The court’s decision will determine whether the charges against Hanan Abdul-Wahab will proceed or whether the prosecution will be required to amend or reconsider portions of the case.
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