GOIL announces GH¢0.06 dividend per share for investors

Chief Executive Officer of GOIL PLC, Edward Bawa

Oil marketing firm, GOIL, has announced a dividend of GH¢0.06 (6.0 pesewas) per share for the 2025 financial year.

This will, however, be subject to shareholders approval in the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

All shareholders registered in the books of GOIL at the close of business on Tuesday, 9 June 2026, will qualify for the final dividend.

The register of shareholders will, however, be closed from Wednesday, 10 June to Thursday, 11 June 2026, both days inclusive.

In view of the foregoing, the ex-dividend date has been set as Friday, 5 June 2026. Consequently, an investor purchasing GOIL shares before this date will be entitled to the final dividend.

However, an investor buying GOIL shares on or after Friday, 5 June 2026, will not be entitled to the final dividend. The dividend of GH¢S0.06 per share if approved will be paid on Monday, 10 August

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.