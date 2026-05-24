Energy

GOIL announces GH¢0.06 dividend per share for investors

Source: Joy Business  
  24 May 2026 7:21pm
Chief Executive Officer of GOIL PLC, Edward Bawa
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

 Oil marketing firm, GOIL, has announced a dividend of GH¢0.06 (6.0 pesewas) per share for the 2025 financial year.

This will, however, be subject to shareholders approval in the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

All shareholders registered in the books of GOIL at the close of business on Tuesday, 9 June 2026, will qualify for the final dividend.

The register of shareholders will, however, be closed from Wednesday, 10 June to Thursday, 11 June 2026, both days inclusive.

In view of the foregoing, the ex-dividend date has been set as Friday, 5 June 2026. Consequently, an investor purchasing GOIL shares before this date will be entitled to the final dividend.

However, an investor buying GOIL shares on or after Friday, 5 June 2026, will not be entitled to the final dividend. The dividend of GH¢S0.06 per share if approved will be paid on Monday, 10 August

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group