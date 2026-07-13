GoldBod Jewellery announces change of official e-commerce website

Audio By Carbonatix
GoldBod Jewellery Limited has officially announced a change to its e-commerce platform, urging customers to update their bookmarks to the company’s new website.
In a public notice issued on Monday, July 13, 2026, the company stated that its official online shopping platform has moved to www.goldbodjewellery.gov.gh.
“Customers are advised to visit our new online shopping platform at: www.goldbodjewellery.gov.gh,” the statement read.
The company further clarified that its previous website is no longer active.
“Please note that www.jewellery.goldbod.gov.gh is no longer in use,” it added.
GoldBod encouraged its customers to continue shopping with confidence on the new platform.
“Shop authentic, proudly Ghanaian gold jewellery with confidence, anytime and anywhere, on our official website,” the notice emphasised.
The company, which operates under the management of Gertrude Emefa Donkor as Managing Director, signed the notice through its Media Relations Unit.
Customers who previously used the old website have been advised to migrate to the new domain to ensure seamless access to the company’s range of authentic Ghanaian gold jewellery products.
Latest Stories
-
Gayina’s Pound of Flesh: George Quaye’s new play explores religious intolerance in Ghana
1 minute
-
NPA increases price floor from July 16; Petrol up to GH¢ 13.28 and diesel pegged at GH¢ 14.35
8 minutes
-
Miracles GH¢50m bail: Go to court for bail variation if conditions are excessive – James Enu
29 minutes
-
Miracles Aboagye released from EOCO custody amid GH¢55m investigation
37 minutes
-
GRA Commissioner-General urges businesses to support national clean-up exercise
39 minutes
-
Empress Neeta: Why your PR isn’t working overnight – the hard truth every artiste needs to hear
45 minutes
-
Miracles GH¢50m bail: Investigative bodies behaving as if they’re superior to the courts -Suame MP
59 minutes
-
Miracles Aboagye still in EOCO custody as lawyers work to secure GH¢50m bail – Atta Akyea
1 hour
-
Ghana’s infrastructure scores 2.83 out of 5 as engineers highlight funding and maintenance gaps
1 hour
-
Education Ministry urges police to intensify search for fugitive Bole SHS teacher
2 hours
-
Ghana calls for urgent political finance reforms to protect democracy across Africa
2 hours
-
Lands Minister to address public on sector reforms in Government Accountability Series on Wednesday
2 hours
-
KMA increases sweeper monthly wages from Gh₵250 to Gh₵800
2 hours
-
Bole-Bamboi MP secures funding to complete abandoned hospital staff quarters after 14 years
2 hours
-
Premier Health Insurance donates wheelchairs to Greater Accra Regional Hospital
2 hours