GoldBod Jewellery announces change of official e-commerce website

GoldBod Jewellery Limited has officially announced a change to its e-commerce platform, urging customers to update their bookmarks to the company’s new website.

In a public notice issued on Monday, July 13, 2026, the company stated that its official online shopping platform has moved to www.goldbodjewellery.gov.gh.

“Customers are advised to visit our new online shopping platform at: www.goldbodjewellery.gov.gh,” the statement read.

The company further clarified that its previous website is no longer active.

“Please note that www.jewellery.goldbod.gov.gh is no longer in use,” it added.

GoldBod encouraged its customers to continue shopping with confidence on the new platform.

“Shop authentic, proudly Ghanaian gold jewellery with confidence, anytime and anywhere, on our official website,” the notice emphasised.

The company, which operates under the management of Gertrude Emefa Donkor as Managing Director, signed the notice through its Media Relations Unit.

Customers who previously used the old website have been advised to migrate to the new domain to ensure seamless access to the company’s range of authentic Ghanaian gold jewellery products.

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