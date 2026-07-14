GoldBod signs GH¢8.4m agreement with Ghana Water to rehabilitate three water supply systems

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has signed a GH¢8.4 million agreement with Ghana Water Limited (GWL) to rehabilitate the Bonsa, Daboase and Sekyere Heman Water Supply Systems in the Western and Central Regions as part of efforts to improve water supply and support environmental sustainability.
The rehabilitation project is expected to restore the efficiency of the three water systems and improve access to potable water for thousands of residents who have experienced years of operational challenges.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi, said the Board approved the intervention after undertaking an independent technical assessment of the affected facilities.
He noted that the initiative reflects GoldBod's commitment to responsible mining, environmental sustainability and improving the livelihoods of Ghanaians.
Managing Director of Ghana Water Limited, Adam Mutawakilu, expressed appreciation to GoldBod for what he described as a timely intervention, saying the project would restore water production capacity and significantly enhance service delivery in the beneficiary communities.
He said the partnership demonstrates the importance of collaboration in protecting critical public infrastructure while addressing the water needs of affected communities.
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