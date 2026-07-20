Gothia Cup 2026: Accra Shooting Stars crowned champions after win over Ireland’s Newbridge Town

Audio By Carbonatix
Accra Shooting Stars FC have been crowned 2026 Gothia Cup B18 champions following a 2–1 victory over Irish outfit Newbridge Town FC in a final at Gamla Ullevi.
Shooting Stars dominated were dominant for the majority of the game as they cut through opponents several times but failed to break the deadlock.
The winning moment eventually came in the 18th minute after Newbridge goalkeeper Cian Rushe parried Karim Mohammed's long-range effort. Daniel Opoku was the quickest to react from a rebound to put the Ghana ahead in the game.
Newbridge drew level early in the second half from the penalty spot but Shooting Stars remained composed and continued to dictate proceedings. Daniel Opoku netted once again to complete his double and restore his side’s lead after a well-worked build-up play.
Despite sustained pressure in the remainder of the game, the Ghanaian Colts club’s defense remained resolute to secure a historic triumph and lift the prestigious Gothia Cup trophy.
Daniel Opoku was deservedly named the Final MVP following his brace.
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