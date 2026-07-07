Government allocates ¢100m annually for special needs education

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education, Monday directed the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to allocate GHc100 million each year to special needs education, starting from 2027.

It is expected that more than 9,000 learners will benefit directly from the enhanced funding and support.

The directive, the Minister said, aimed at strengthening inclusive education and improving learning conditions for children with disability.

Mr Iddrisu said this in Accra during a meeting with leaders of 39 special and integrated schools across Ghana.

The decision aligned with Ghana’s broader commitment to educational equity and human capital development.

Mr Iddrisu announced the government’s resolve to ending delays in fund disbursement for special schools’ feeding programmes.

“The era of schools holding the calabash, constantly appealing for resources to feed students must come to an end,” he said.

The Minister announced an increase in the feeding grant for learners in special schools to GHc 15 per learner, effective immediately.

He said GHc 40 million had been earmarked for the procurement of assistive devices to enhance teaching and learning by improving access to educational resources for students with special needs.

“This comprehensive approach signals a new chapter for special needs education within the country’s public finance framework,” Mr Iddrisu said.

“These actions areexpected to improve the academic performance and personal development of children with disability.”

Previous data indicates persistent challenges in funding for special education, including delays in feeding grant disbursements.

The new allocation represents a concerted effort to address these historical deficiencies, ensuring that all children, regardless of ability, have access to quality education.

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