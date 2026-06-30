Government begins distributing relief items to flood victims

The government has begun distributing relief items to victims of Monday's devastating floods in parts of Accra, as authorities move swiftly to support affected families and prevent a public health crisis in the aftermath of the disaster.

The relief packages, which include bags of rice, cooking oil, cash assistance and other essential items, are being distributed to residents whose homes and businesses were damaged by the floods.

In an interview with JoyNews' Stephen Mensah, after handing over relief supplies to officials of the Okaikoi South Municipal Assembly, the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, said the intervention forms part of the government's immediate response to help victims recover from the disaster.

"What happened was a tragedy, and I had to make contact with them to ensure we provide the help they need to come out of this situation," he said.

Beyond the relief distribution, the Mayor announced an extensive cleanup exercise across flood-affected communities to remove silt and refuse deposited by the floodwaters.

"As the rain has stopped, there is so much rubbish in the communities. So we brought wheelbarrows for them to pack all the rubbish. We have also brought waste collectors to evacuate it," he explained.

Mr Allotey further announced that the Assembly is undertaking free refuse collection across the metropolis and urged residents to take advantage of the exercise.

"We have stationed some of our men here so that whenever rubbish accumulates, they will call the waste collectors to come and clear it," he added.

According to him, more than 1,250 households have so far been identified as having been affected by the floods.

Mr Allotey said government officials would undertake further assessments to determine the extent of damage to homes before rolling out additional support.

"We will come back again and assess all the homes. Those whose roofs have been damaged, we will help them with the roofing," he assured.

He also announced plans to deploy heavy-duty equipment to desilt drains and improve drainage in flood-prone communities.

The relief exercise comes as government agencies continue rescue, recovery and sanitation operations across the capital following Monday's historic downpour, which displaced hundreds of families, claimed lives and caused extensive damage to homes, businesses and public infrastructure.

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