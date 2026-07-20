Government delegation visits Western Nzema to support establishment of Jomoro College of Education

A high-level government delegation tasked with advancing the establishment of the proposed Jomoro College of Education (JOCoE) has embarked on a working visit to the Western Nzema area to engage key stakeholders and assess strategic opportunities to support the project.

The delegation, led by Professor George K.T. Oduro, Technical Advisor to the Minister of Education and former Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, comprises officials from the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), academia, and members of the Jomoro College of Education Project Committee.

Other members include Dr Samuel Nda Blay, Coordinator of the project committee, Professor Cosmas Cobbold of the Nzema Academia and Education Association, Dr Emmanuel Newman of the Directorate of Tertiary Education, and representatives of GTEC.

The four-day working visit, scheduled from July 16 to 19, forms part of ongoing efforts by government and stakeholders to facilitate the establishment of the proposed College of Education in the Jomoro Municipality to expand access to teacher education and support human resource development in the area.

On Friday, the delegation visited the Ghana Gas Processing Plant at Atuabo to acquaint itself with the operations of one of the country’s strategic energy infrastructure projects.

Speaking during the visit, Dr Samuel Nda Blay, a member of the team overseeing the establishment of the college, said the delegation’s engagements were intended to deepen collaboration with institutions and stakeholders whose activities could contribute to the success of the proposed tertiary institution.

He commended Ghana Gas for its role in adding value to the country’s natural resources and supporting national development through the processing of gas and petroleum products for domestic use.

“We have seen that Ghana Gas is doing very well for the people of Ghana by processing the raw materials and producing the gas and petroleum products that the nation needs,” he said.

Dr Blay expressed optimism that closer collaboration between the proposed college and major corporate institutions operating in the area could create opportunities for community development and skills training.

He noted that support from industry could help strengthen educational opportunities for young people and enhance technical capacity development in the municipality.

The delegation is expected to hold meetings with Members of Parliament, Municipal Chief Executives, Assembly Members and Municipal Directors of Education, and engage traditional authorities and other stakeholders across the Western Nzema area.

The team will further undertake a familiarisation tour of the proposed Jomoro College of Education project site at Ezinlibo and hold consultations with the area’s paramount chiefs to build consensus and stakeholder support for the project.

The proposed college is expected to contribute significantly to teacher training and educational development within the Jomoro Municipality and the broader Western Region, while creating opportunities for local economic growth and community transformation.

The delegation is expected to conclude its engagements on July 19 before returning to Accra.

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