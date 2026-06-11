Government to offer tax incentives for factories outside Accra

Thomas Nyarko Ampem

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, says the government will provide tax incentives to companies and investors who establish factories outside the national capital, Accra.

Speaking at Parliament House in Accra on Tuesday, Mr Nyarko explained that the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to decentralise industrial development and ensure that economic opportunities are equitably distributed across the country.

He noted that the concentration of industries in Accra has contributed to rural–urban migration, congestion, and unequal development, stressing that government is determined to reverse the trend by encouraging investors to look beyond the capital.

Mr Nyarko emphasised that government is committed to using data to guide policy decisions, saying evidence-based planning will ensure that incentives are targeted and effective in stimulating growth in underserved regions.

The Deputy Minister gave the assurance when he appeared before Parliament’s Committee on Economy and Development, accompanied by Dr Nii Moi Thompson, Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC).

The NDPC Chairperson outlined a long-term development plan that the Commission is preparing for the country.

Dr Thompson explained that the plan envisions balanced growth across all regions, with industrial hubs to be established in strategic locations to harness local resources and create jobs.

He said the NDPC is working closely with ministries and agencies to align policies with the long-term national vision.

Mr Nyarko reiterated that the tax incentives would be structured to attract serious investors willing to commit to sustainable operations.

He added that government would monitor compliance to ensure that beneficiaries contribute meaningfully to local economies.

He further stated that the initiative is expected to reduce pressure on Accra's infrastructure while boosting development in other regions. By spreading industrial activity, government hopes to improve living standards and reduce inequalities.

The Deputy Minister underscored that the policy is not only about tax relief but also about creating an enabling environment for businesses.

He mentioned that infrastructure development, access to credit, and skills training will complement the incentives.

Mr Nyarko assured the Committee that government remains focused on building a resilient economy anchored on data-driven policies and inclusive growth.

He urged stakeholders to support the long-term plan, which he described as a blueprint for Ghana’s sustainable development.

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