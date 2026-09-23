Government to resume Dome–Kitase road works, targets completion by 2028

Audio By Carbonatix
The government has decided to resume construction of the Dome–Kitase Road that links the Greater Accra and Eastern regions under its Big Push Infrastructure Programme, the Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced.
In a social media post, the ministry said Roads and Highways Minister Kwame Agbodza had directed the contractor, First Sky Limited, to fully mobilise to the site by the end of this week.
Work on the project stalled following Ghana’s debt restructuring programme in 2022, when it was approximately 27 per cent complete. Under the current arrangement, the road is expected to be finished by the end of 2028.
The ministry said the project’s scope had been expanded to include 10 kilometres of connecting roads to nearby communities, with the aim of improving access and connectivity.
“We are taking the necessary steps to ensure that this project resumes fully and progresses without interruption. The contractor is expected to mobilise back to site by the end of this week, and we want to see sustained work until the project is completed,” Mr Agbodza said.
According to the ministry, the decision to prioritise the road is part of the government’s wider effort to address infrastructure needs across the country.
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