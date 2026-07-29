Government underspending on healthcare despite GH¢34.1bn allocation – Dr Kingsley Agyemang claims

Abuakwa South MP

Ranking Member on Parliament's Health Committee, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, has accused the Mahama led administration of failing to match its healthcare budget with actual spending, arguing that the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review exposes serious underperformance in the sector.

Addressing a press conference on the budget review, the Abuakwa South MP said the government allocated GH¢34.1 billion to health in the 2026 Budget, GH¢22.8 billion in direct appropriations and GH¢11.2 billion for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the Ghana Medical Trust Fund.

He, however, said the Finance Minister's Midyear review of the budget failed to show how much of the allocation had actually been spent.

"The Public Financial Management Act requires the Mid-Year Budget Review to compare approved allocations with actual expenditure on compensation, goods and services, and capital expenditure," he said.

"That breakdown is missing, making it impossible for Parliament and Ghanaians to properly assess the government's performance."

Dr. Agyemang singled out the NHIS, saying despite the government's celebration of the uncapping of the National Health Insurance Levy, only about GH¢3.4 billion of the GH¢11.2 billion earmarked for the NHIS and the Ghana Medical Trust Fund had been spent in the first half of the year—about 30 percent of the total allocation.

"Uncapping the levy alone is not enough if the funds are not released to the NHIA to deliver healthcare," he stated.

He argued that the low level of spending raises concerns about the government's commitment to healthcare, insisting that budget allocations must translate into real expenditure because "every household depends on access to quality healthcare."

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