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Gov’t has spent GH¢48.8bn on public sector wages, GH¢21.5bn on interest payments – Ato Forson

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  23 July 2026 4:40pm
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson
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Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has outlined government’s expenditure commitments in the first half of 2026, rejecting claims that the administration has slowed down spending on approved programmes.

Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Thursday, July 24, Dr Forson said the government had continued to deploy public resources in a responsible manner, guided by the principle of spending within available means while prioritising national development needs.

He said the government had so far paid GH¢48.8 billion for the compensation of public sector workers, including GH¢4 billion in contributions to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and the Tier 2 Pension Scheme.

“Rt. Hon. Speaker, in recent times, a narrative has emerged suggesting that this government is not spending enough. Nothing could be farther from the truth,” Dr Forson told Parliament.

He added that government had also fulfilled its domestic and external debt obligations, paying GH¢21.5 billion in interest payments and US$700 million towards Eurobond debt service and interest obligations.

The Finance Minister said the expenditure demonstrates the government's commitment to meeting its obligations while maintaining transparency, accountability and fiscal discipline in the management of public finances.

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